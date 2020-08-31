4:47 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject sleeping on the sidewalk in front of Crockett Tower on the East Ridge side. He later said the 43-year-old man agreed to move along.
8:22 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
8:56 a.m. – A caller reported an alarm going off and blue lights flashing inside a residence on Shields Drive. An officer made contact with the resident, who said he accidentally triggered the alarm.
9:37 a.m. – Eureka Springs Police requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
9:49 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on West Alma. An officer said the owner of the dog put it away.
10:10 a.m. – A female subject called to report her friend possibly broke his ankle at the tennis court by the old junior high. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived on scene.
10:45 a.m. – An employee at Mount Vista Health and Rehab called to report on resident hit another resident with an eating utensil. The caller said the incident had already been reported to the Officer of Long Term Care, so it was noted for future reference.
11:06 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from Prospect Avenue. Officers were notified.
11:13 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using his identification. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:39 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road in front of Liberty Tax Service. An officer on scene arrested a 20-year-old male subject for driving on a suspended license and failure to yield with accident, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $1,635 professional bond.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Walmart. An officer responded and found that the subjects had exchanged insurance information.
12:16 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her personal information to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:51 p.m. – A woman called to report someone broke into her residence on North Willow and stole $180 in cash. A formal complaint was filed.
12:53 p.m. – A reckless driver with Missouri tags was reported northbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
1:21 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the north side of the square. Officers were notified.
3:14 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 60-year-old woman for harassment and reckless driving with bond set at $1,295. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on other charges.
3:39 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject watching a disabled girl play in a yard on South Ash. A few minutes later, the caller reported the subject was arguing with a resident nearby. An officer spoke to all parties involved and told them to leave each other alone.
3:46 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a suspicious vehicle on the parking lot. An officer said the driver was waiting to perform a child custody exchange and everything was fine at the time.
5:27 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass in the area of Cash Saver. An officer located and followed the vehicle, but he noted no violations.
6:09 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her personal information to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
6:50 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter. The officer explained her options.
7:01 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious female subject with multiple tattoos was smoking a cigarette and watching children play at Minnie Harris Park. An officer spoke to the subject and said she had been with a larger group of people watching children.
7:25 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle that had been taken without authorization about three weeks earlier. They said the suspect may have put fictitious tags on the vehicle. Officers were notified.
8:04 p.m. – A caller reported an empty baby stroller beside West Nicholson. An officer determined the stroller belonged to a male subject who used it to haul his belongings.
8:27 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his brother at an address on South Sycamore because he hadn’t been able to reach him by phone. An officer wasn’t able to make contact with the subject either.
8:29 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about harassment. He was advised to talk to his landlord about the annoying neighbor.
8:40 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles fighting outside Skate Mania. Officers responded and said parents of the juveniles were contacted to pick them up.
9:09 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle driving by the city shop on North 3rd Street and throwing things at the building. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived and there was no sign of anything thrown at the building.
9:13 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver leaving Colton’s Steakhouse. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no probable cause for a traffic stop.
10:02 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly man trying to get into Kilgore Eye Clinic for an appointment. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC due to some medical issues.
10:08 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking on West Holt. The caller said he almost hit the subject because he couldn’t see him, then the subject began yelling and displayed a gun. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
11:03 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report a dog locked inside a vehicle outside an address on Highway 43 North. An officer said the temperature was 74 degrees, the vehicle windows were cracked and the dog wasn’t in distress.
11:13 p.m. – A male subject called to report he and his mother were recovering from COVID-19 and couldn’t rest because of noise from a neighbor’s residence. An officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
11:50 p.m. – A man called to report he and his girlfriend had been arguing and she was refusing to leave. He was advised he couldn’t make a resident leave their own property.
