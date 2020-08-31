3:55 a.m. – A female subject called to report a man had been working on her car, then he left to go to the store. When he returned, he accused her of stealing property from him, so he took things out of her car. An officer helped the man fix the caller’s vehicle and she was given a voluntary statement form to complete and take to the HPD if she decided to file a complaint.
4:02 a.m. – A caller reported people revving the engines of vehicle outside Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer said the noise was a result of people trying to jump start a vehicle, but a 37-year-old woman was served with a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,870 and released with a new court date.
9:13 a.m. – A man called to report several laundry carts stolen from Wash World. He declined a formal complaint at the time, but asked that officers watch for them and have them returned.
9:46 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about someone taking a picture of her debit card, then using it to make unauthorized purchases. She was referred to the BCSO due to living outside the city.
10:48 a.m. – A woman called to report she was walking her dog on Ruble Road when a loose dog attacked her dog. An officer took the offending animal to the city pound.
12:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
4:19 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle in front of Taco Bell. It was removed from the roadway.
5:22 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in the area of Highways 7 North and 43. Officers were notified.
5:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance walking on North 3rd Street. An officer arrested the 47-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree criminal mischief. He was later released after posting $960 professional bond.
5:59 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman following people to their cars asking for money outside Walmart. An officer advised the subjects they could hold a sign asking for money, but they couldn’t follow them around.
6:40 p.m. – A woman called to report damage to her vehicle while she was working at NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:04 p.m. – A man called to request extra patrol on South Oak after evicting a male subject, then seeing him and another male subject walking in the area. Officers were notified.
8:15 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone broke into his mother-in-law’s car parked outside Anytime Fitness and stole her purse. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had already canceled credit cards in the purse and was going to try to secure video surveillance footage from the business in order to file a formal complaint.
9:04 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle outside the coin laundry on Village Inn Road, then he drove away when someone tried to wake him. The caller though the subject might be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer located the vehicle parked nearby and said the driver wasn’t impaired, but he was advised to park the vehicle because his license was suspended.
9:19 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found outside Brick Oven Pizza. She said she had made contact with the owner through social media to let him know the wallet would be at the HPD.
10:09 p.m. – A caller reported finding a bag containing a possible controlled substance at Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer seized the substance and took it to the HPD.
10:29 p.m. – A male subject called to report some other subjects were standing in the roadway on Beverly Drive harassing him and throwing rocks at his pickup. An officer responded and tole the subjects to stay off the street.
