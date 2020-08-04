4:48 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call from a female subject at an address on Richard Avenue. They said the woman was yelling at someone, but she refused to talk and disconnected the call. The woman told an officer that the male subject she had been yelling at left and she assured the officer that he was aware he was unwelcome at the residence.
7:15 a.m. – A man called to report the subject who had been involved in a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Ozark Mountain Inn had returned to the apartments. An officer explained it was a civil matter.
7:40 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about harassment via social media. She was advised to contact the media company and have the other party blocked, but extra patrol was issued for her residence.
7:56 a.m. – A man called to report a vehicle parked on his yard on Graham Street and he didn’t know to whom it belonged. An officer determined it belonged to a neighbor and the parties resolved the issue.
9:08 a.m. – A caller reported two small children playing on the street on Summerhill Court with no adult supervision. An officer spoke with the mother and advised her to keep the children off the roadway.
9:31 a.m. – A 43-year-old male inmate at the Searcy County Jail was served with warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and driving on a suspended license as a habitual offender with no bond amount shown; possession of methamphetamine as a habitual offender with no bond amount shown; and failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, disobey stop sign, failure to present insurance and probation violation with bond set at $4,730. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:14 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a medical call at an address on East Fick Avenue. An officer said the male subject was taken to the hospital for treatment.
11:06 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. A few minutes later, another male subject called with the same complaint. Both were referred to the attorney general.
12:18 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the vehicle she reported stolen in Monett, Missouri, about four years earlier possibly being in Harrison. An officer advised her of her legal options.
1:15 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
1:18 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone filed for unemployment benefits using his identity. He was referred to the attorney general.
1:25 p.m. – An employee at Kilgore Vision requested an officer assess damage from a camper trailer hitting an awning outside the business. A formal complaint was filed.
2:22 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
2:55 p.m. – A woman called to report two aggressive dogs running loose at the Anstaff Soccer Complex. Animal Control was notified.
3:04 p.m. – A 31-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
3:23 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound from McDonald’s on Main Street. Officers were notified.
3:43 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street from Hudson’s Supermarket. Officers were notified.
3:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave her apartment at The Links and was trying to put hands on her. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived and that’s what the caller wanted.
4:02 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone stole money from a church’s checking account. A formal complaint was filed.
4:23 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Pine and Central. An officer said it was actually a one-vehicle wreck in which a vehicle hit a utility pole. No arrests were noted.
5:06 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report receiving a text message from an unknown source stating he needed to watch his daughter. An officer said the message came from the caller’s wife, who was playing a prank using a texting app.
5:03 p.m. – A male subject called to report a hit-and-run rear-end wreck on the Bypass. An officer said the other driver wasn’t located and the caller declined a formal complaint due to minimal damage.
5:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report she and her mother had been in a verbal altercation and the mother was refusing to let the caller have her son to leave the residence. An officer said the caller and her child were reunited.
5:34 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
5:50 p.m. – A man called to report his 14-year-old daughter took money from their checking account. He said he and his wife decided to make her work off the money she stole, but they wanted it noted they would file a formal theft complaint if she refused.
6:23 p.m. – A caller reported some articles of clothing near the Lake Shore Drive bridge over Crooked Creek. Officers were notified.
6:54 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound from Sonic on Main Street. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was elderly, but not impaired.
7:01 p.m. – A female subject called to report she passed a slow-moving vehicle on the Bypass and the other party flipped her off, so she did the same. She said they then sped up and passed her, throwing something on her vehicle that caused damage. A formal complaint was filed.
9:16 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a box truck with the lights on parked on East Stephenson. He later said the vehicle was secure.
11:36 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject at Casey’s on Highway 65 North was having trouble breathing and stated he had been in a three-vehicle wreck earlier in the day. NARMC was also notified. About an hour later, an officer on patrol said he’d be out with the subject back at the store. He said he had been treated at NARMC and was just waiting at the store for a ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.