12:29 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two subjects walking in the area of T’s BBQ. He later said they agreed to move along.
3:40 a.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot in the area of South Ash, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
7:38 a.m. – A caller reported seeing a bear in the area of Graham Street. Officers checked the area, but the animal was gone.
9:10 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking around on Freestone and talking to himself. An officer arrested the 42-year-old man on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court in canceled driver’s license and no seat belt with bond set at $685 and a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $1,125. He was later released on a signature bond on HPD charges, then released to a Green Forest officer.
10:45 a.m. – A caller reported a calf loose on Cottonwood Road near Highway 43. An officer said it was gone when he checked the area.
11:36 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Liquor reported receiving a letter containing multiple Bible verses “regarding the burning of things.” The information was noted for future reference, including the return address in Las Vegas, Nevada.
11:42 a.m. – A man requested extra patrol on Floyd Avenue due to trespassing in the overnight hours. Officers were notified.
1:35 p.m. – A female subject called to report a relative left some property at her residence that she feared had been stolen. Information noted for future reference.
2:18 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone tried to steal his vehicle while it was parked on Bogle Avenue the previous night. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
4:36 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject cutting up a sign with a saw and it might have been stolen. An officer spoke to the 45-year-old man, who said he found the sign in a ditch and it appeared to have been run over by a lawn mower. But he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and no driver’s license. He was later released after posting $475 professional bond.
5:37 p.m. – A Walmart employee requested an officer check a bus that had been parked outside the business the whole day. An officer said there was a man, woman and two children in the bus. They said the bus had thrown a cylinder, but they had a new one ordered and it would arrive in a couple of days. Management said it was fine for them to park there until the bus is repaired.
5:51 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
7:09 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about trying to retrieve numerous baby items she had given to another man and woman. The officer explained her options.
8:10 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about possible child abuse. The officer spoke to all parties involved in the incident and said everything was fine at the time.
10:54 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol for Express Liquor due to someone throwing a brick through a window of the business. Officers were notified.
