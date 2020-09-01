12:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in pursuit of a vehicle on Silver Valley Road. After a brief chase, an officer arrested the 37-year-old man for reckless driving, fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, no registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
12:25 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject riding a motorcycle around on Sunset Lane. An officer said the subject was working on the moped, but he was putting it away for the time being.
12:27 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling outside residences on Daisy Cove, but an officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:34 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen out of Berryville the previous night. Officers were notified.
6:49 a.m. – A caller reported two subject asleep or unconscious in a vehicle parked outside an unnamed business on Highway 65 North. The caller thought they might have been under the influence of a controlled substance, but an officer said the man and woman had been traveling and stopped to rest for a bit.
7:17 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Somerset Senior Living. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:27 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
8:40 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject walking on East Frick. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:25 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone filed for unemployment benefits using his personal information. He was referred to the attorney general.
9:52 a.m. – A caller reported finding a purse outside an address on Cottonwood Road. An officer took the item to the station for safekeeping.
10:14 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female subject at an address on North Spruce said her boyfriend hit her and was refusing to let her have her children. An officer arrested the 26-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery, interference with emergency communications, endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest with bond set at $5,050, cash only for the first 12 hours, as well as on an unspecified BCSO warrant. He was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:47 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject at an address on West Rush. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:13 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been abandoned outside Wash World for a few days. An officer wasn’t able to make contact with the owner of the vehicle and the caller said he would wait a few more days before having it towed.
11:19 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the grass under trees near Arby’s. An officer said the subject was up and moving around when he arrived.
11:42 a.m. – A female subject called to report finding some bones in the Crooked Creek bed and she thought they might be human. A detective took possession of the bones.11:45 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report some property stolen from a storage unit on South Pine. An officer logged the items stolen and said a formal complaint would be filed if more information was received.
1:42 p.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 27-year-old woman on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Marion County Jail for incarceration.
1:49 p.m. – A 20-year-old male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $410. He was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
2:19 p.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to talk to an officer about suspicious activity at a rental unit. The officer explained the proper eviction process.
2:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 7 North in front of Eagle Heights Baptist Church.
2:51 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting in front of a residence on West Erie. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the subjects were separating.
4:07 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 North and Walmart Drive.
4:17 p.m. – A man called to report his estranged wife left a phone at his house in Searcy County and he thought she would try to get him in trouble by saying he stole it. An officer spoke to the caller, who said he had returned it to her at her residence in Harrison.
4:59 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a brick wall outside Equity Bank on Highway 65 North. An officer filed a formal report, but no arrests were noted.
5:24 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report a male subject was yelling at a female subject in a vehicle southbound on Highway 65 North. An officer stopped the vehicle a few minutes later and said the disturbance had been verbal only, but the 26-year-old woman was served with a copy of an arrest warrant out of Searcy County.
5:29 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had locked her keys and a dog in a vehicle outside Nopalito’s Grill. Assist completed.
6:10 p.m. – A Boone County deputy requested an officer with a K-9 unit on a traffic stop on Union Road. Assist completed.
7:17 p.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer help with a problem with a roommate. She was advised of the proper steps to obtain a court order for a civil standby.
8:37 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked at the Equity Bank Sports Complex. He logged the male subject in the area.
8:46 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on probation violation with bond set at $2,290. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
9:56 p.m. – A woman reported a former roommate had been harassing her and requested extra patrol on North Maple. Officers were notified.
10:38 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots outside The Links. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area, but he did talk to some residents who thought they heard fireworks.
