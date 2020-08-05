12:03 a.m. – A man called to report he had been talking to a woman on the phone when it suddenly went silent. He said he hadn’t been able to establish contact with her again and asked for an officer to check on her. An officer said the woman was fine and just didn’t want to talk to the caller because he was intoxicated.
6:38 a.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots or fireworks in the area of Grandview Avenue. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious, but he said there was an Entergy lineman working in the area and that could have been the source of the noise.
7:19 a.m. – A caller reported a woman screaming for help on the steps of the Emmanuel Baptist Church on West Gordon. An officer said the woman had fallen on the steps of the church and struck her head. She was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
8:25 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. He was referred to the attorney general.
8:26 a.m. – A woman called to report losing a dog in the area of McDonald’s on Main Street. Animal Control said the dog had been located and the man who found it was contacted on behalf of the owner.
9:23 a.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $315 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
10:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle near the north interchange. Assist completed.
10:49 a.m. – A female subject called to report her mother-in-law stole her cell phone. She said she would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
10:52 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:01 a.m. – A female subject called to report she hit a utility pole guy wire with her vehicle at Rowland and Wolfe.
11:02 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:37 a.m. – A female subject called to report a dog wandering loose on Highway 65 South. Animal Control was notified.
12:08 p.m. – A woman called to report losing a dog in the area of Country Mart. Animal Control was notified.
12:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report two dogs missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
12:43 p.m. – A woman in California called to report a woman in Harrison making threats against the caller via Facebook. An officer explained her options.
12:48 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:34 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle outside The Links for more than an hour. An officer spoke to the owner, who said he hadn’t even been at the apartment complex for an hour. He was advised he should keep the dog with him or leave it at home.
1:42 p.m. – A 33-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on theft of motor fuel with bond set at $60.
2:41 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her sister at The Links because she hadn’t been able to make contact with her for several hours. An officer spoke to the sister, who said she was fine and would call her sister.
2:55 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Duran Avenue. Information noted for future reference.
2:55 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on South Pine. An officer located the vehicle parked outside storage units on South Pine and said he would remain in the area for a while.
3:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on East Stephenson.
3:12 p.m. – A woman called to report her mother’s wallet lost or stolen. Information noted in case it was turned in.
3:34 p.m. – A man called to report his personal information had been used to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
4:33 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
4:47 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of retrieving items he bought for his ex-girlfriend. He was advised it was a civil matter.
6:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 7 South near Berry Street.
6:18 p.m. – An employee at The Pour House reported two suspicious male subjects who had been in the business were then outside walking around and appeared to be casing the establishment. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived, but he saw one of them possibly entering a residence on North Willow. No one answered the door at the residence and extra patrol was issued for the business.
6:53 p.m. – Two young male juveniles went to the HPD stating they were unable to make contact with their mother by phone. An officer took the boys home.
7:34 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound from the Dollar General on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
8:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband kidnapped their 12-year-old son. She said she lived in Little Rock and he lived in Gepp, but her son called her to report he was in Harrison playing with some kittens. Officers were notified.
10 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an occupied vehicle at the Fairgrounds. He said another vehicle pulled up while he was on scene. The occupant of the first vehicle was advised he was wanted out of Tontitown and Johnson County, but he got a ride from the subjects in the second vehicle.
10:16 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had been banging on the kitchen window of her residence on West College. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
