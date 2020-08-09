1:10 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on West Wilson. Information noted for future reference.
6:19 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject had hidden behind a building on West Rush and was believed to still be in the area. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
6:55 a.m. – A man called to report he had been bitten by a dog while he was walking on Harness Street. An officer spoke to the owner, who said the dog was current on rabies vaccinations, but she was issued a written warning for dog at large.
9:07 a.m. – A woman called to report she left a license plate on a vehicle she sold and was having a hard time getting it back from the buyer. She said she had contacted the buyer through social media, but she would file a formal complaint if she didn’t get the plate back. She did go to the HPD later that day to fill out a voluntary statement.
9:49 a.m. – A caller reported a man driving around the parking lot outside Walgreen’s and acting very strangely. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
10:01 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking around the store at Nature’s Wonders and making people feel uncomfortable. The caller said management was going to ask him to leave and they would call again if he didn’t comply. Information noted for future reference.
10:23 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
10:25 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be with Publisher’s Clearinghouse. She said she didn’t give out any personal information, so the information was logged for future reference.
10:34 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. An officer explained her options.
10:58 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving harassing phone calls at her place of employment. She only asked that the information be noted at the time.
10:54 a.m. – A juvenile female called to talk to an officer about leaving her home due to confrontations with her mother. She was advised to stay at home until she turned 18. She went to the HPD later and an officer gave her the phone number for the child abuse hotline.
11:52 a.m. – A man called to report raccoons getting in his chicken house. He was advised of his options due to living outside the city limits.
12:15 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to file a complaint against his landlord for illegal entry. He was advised it was a civil matter.
12:51 p.m. – An 18-year-old female subject went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance. She was later released after posting $505 cash bond and paying a $50 warrant service fee.
1:22 p.m. – A 43-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,106.46. He remained incarcerated.
1:38 a.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a female shoplifter in the store. An officer arrested the 34-year-old woman for theft of property and public intoxication. She was later released after posting $1,050 professional bond.
1:49 p.m. – A 34-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on careless or prohibited driving during accident with bond set at $460. She was later released on a signature bond.
2:04 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking around the Walmart parking lot carrying a large knife. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:41 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female friend at The Links due to the friend’s boyfriend possibly making threats. An officer spoke to the subject, who said she was concerned about her boyfriend and was taking him to NARMC for evaluation.
4:35 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her 14-year-old granddaughter as a runaway. While she was filling out a statement form, the girl was located.
4:36 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to file a complaint against the city. She explained that she had been holding a Black Lives Matter sign a few days earlier and citizens were racist against her. An officer explained her options.
4:38 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. A few minutes later, a female subject called with the same complaint. They were both referred to the attorney general.
5:14 p.m. – A male subject called to report his estranged wife left his vehicle on the Country Mart parking lot and he wanted an officer to search it to make sure there were no drugs of drug paraphernalia in it. An officer explained his options.
5:43 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported a female juvenile subject took a handful of pills. The girl was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:49 p.m. – A one-vehicle wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Red Oak Baptist Church. No arrests were noted.
9:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper at a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 43 between Cottonwood Road and North Spring Road.
9:38 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Ridge Avenue. An officer said the incident had been verbal only regarding child custody and everything was fine at the time.
11:17 p.m. – A man called to report he was following a reckless driver northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. An officer located the vehicle and said it was an elderly couple who were staying in a motel and were sightseeing. But he felt uncomfortable with the other driver following him, so he pulled over on the Walmart parking lot.
