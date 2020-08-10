1 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen in Branson and driven by a male subject possibly headed to Harrison. Officers were notified.
4:28 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 46-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,185. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:09 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
8:20 a.m. – A possibly suicidal male subject was reported at an address on South Cherry. An officer spoke to the subject, who denied being suicidal and refused medical treatment.
10:02 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Maple. Animal Control was notified.
11:03 a.m. – A man called to report a babysitter had been giving his juvenile son sleeping pills. He only asked the information be noted for future reference at the time.
11:33 a.m. – A man called to report batteries stolen from his vehicle while it was parked overnight on Glenview. He declined a formal complaint, so the information was logged and extra patrol was issued.
12:02 p.m. – A caller reported some suspicious smoke detectors in a business that might be hidden cameras. Information noted for future reference.
12:09 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her foster daughter had left their residence on foot. An officer located the girl and she willingly went home.
12:15 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious female subject without shoes walking on North Pine. An officer spoke to the 18-year-old female, who said she was fine and was just having a stressful day.
1:12 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving a suspicious call from a male subject asking for her Social Security number. An officer spoke to her, as well as to her daughter, who said she would check on her elderly mother.
1:30 p.m. – A man called to report a female subject refusing to leave his residence on West Ridge. An officer explained the process for the subject to have his live-in girlfriend evicted. A few minutes later, he called again stating the woman had beaten him with a broom handle and pulled a gun on him. An officer arrested the 60-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later released on a signature bond. The woman was also wanted on a warrant out of Lawrence County (Missouri), but she was released because authorities there wouldn’t be able to extradite until the following week.
2:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:06 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Forward Drive from Highway 65 North. Officers were notified.
7:16 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting outside an address on North Cherry. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived. He also spoke with the woman, who said she was trying to turn her life around and she and the man disagreed on her path.
7:21 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on Wolfe Springs Road. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
8:35 p.m. – A woman called to report a female subject had her head and hands hanging out of a vehicle turning onto Airport Road from Highway 65 and it appeared she was signaling for help. An officer stopped the vehicle and said everyone in it was fine.
9:12 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on South Cherry. An officer spoke to the man, who said he was not suicidal and just having a rough time.
9:26 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about changing her situation. She said she was having anger issues and wanted to hit her husband. The officer advised her to distance herself from her husband when she felt that way. She also said she would call her brother and ask if she could stay with him.
9:30 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman had been fighting in a vehicle outside the hospital when the woman got out of the moving vehicle and started walking away. An officer determined the subjects lived in Alpena, so the caller was referred to the BCSO for a welfare check at the residence.
11:15 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked and running on West Prospect. An officer said the occupant was just talking to someone who lived in the area.
