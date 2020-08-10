9:10 a.m. – Boone County authorities notified the HPD that a vehicle was reported wrecked on Old Bergman Road. They said they contacted the owner of the vehicle, who stated he was out of town and the pickup must have been stolen from an address on Goblin Drive. An officer filed a formal complaint for a stolen vehicle.
12:01 p.m. – A man called to report someone spread cooking grease all over his mailbox on Inwood Drive. He declined a formal vandalism complaint and said he would be cleaning it up.
12:32 p.m. – An anonymous female subject called to talk to an officer about someone threatening to beat her with a stick earlier that day. An officer took her statement.
1:27 p.m. – A caller reported two drivers southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs were purposely blocking traffic from passing them. Officers were notified.
2 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance was walking toward Lake Harrison Park. An officer spoke to the man and said he was fine at the time.
2:25 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found. The owner was notified to retrieve it.
4:37 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a mug shot that was leaked to the media about two weeks earlier. She went to the HPD later to fill out a Freedom of Information Act request and said she would return the following day to pick up the requested record.
5:06 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle at the entrance to The Links. An officer arrested the 35-year-old man for DWI (drugs), possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $6,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:19 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested an officer go to NARMC to take pictures of a subject who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Assist completed.
5:47 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about not being able to afford to stay in Branson, Missouri, any longer and asking if it might be cheaper to live in Harrison. The officer gave him contact information for the Housing Authority because he was on a fixed disability income.
6:24 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak on West Rush. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
7:10 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman had been yelling at each other outside Hudson Tire and Battery, then the female left southbound on Main. An officer spoke to the man on scene, who said it had been a verbal dispute and wasn’t physical.
9:08 p.m. – A caller reported some vehicle parked in front of the former Ashley Music Store. An officer said it was church members looking at the building that had recently been rented.
9:23 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects at Woodland Park. He later said the subjects were trying to set up a camping spot, so they were advised of the ordinance against camping in the city.
