12:21 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer try to make contact with a female subject at an address on East Rogers. Assist completed.
6:38 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Dialysis requested an officer unlock a vehicle parked outside the business and blocking a handicapped entrance. Assist completed.
6:41 a.m. – An officer went to the Crawford County Jail to transport a male inmate to the Boone County Jail.
7:47 a.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject accused him of theft, then threw oil in his face before leaving the White Oak Station on Capps Road. An officer said store employees were going to review video surveillance footage of the incident.
9:25 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a ring stolen from his residence. A formal complaint was filed.
9:49 a.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on North 3rd Street were chasing a meter reader. Animal Control was notified.
10:29 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Country Circle. Animal Control located the residence where the dogs belonged and advised a juvenile who was present of the potential consequences if the dogs weren’t confined.
11:01 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 63-year-old man for DWI, open container in vehicle, no proof of insurance and inadequate insurance with bond set at $1,585. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:15 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on North Olive.
11:25 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for future reference.
11:39 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report losing his wallet, possibly at The Links. Information noted in case it was turned in.
12 p.m. – A man called to report he found a gun he had reported stolen in February inside his residence. Information passed on to detectives.
12:38 p.m. – A 42-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:11 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject at Tower Manor Apartments. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
1:16 p.m. – An officer requested other officers watch for a vehicle that left an address that was under surveillance. Officers were notified.
2:23 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Main Street from Vine. Officers were notified.
4:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on North Main near Burger King.
4:23 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old woman for driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, improper use of registration and three counts of child safety seat violation. She was later released after posting $1,285 professional bond.
4:44 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on East Gordon. Information noted for future reference.
5:22 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the Arkansas Welcome Center. Officers were notified.
6:27 p.m. – Marion County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old woman on unspecified charges. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:37 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported a trooper was pursuing a vehicle that wasn’t stopping on Airport Road. An officer later advised he’d be out with the trooper outside The Links. Assist completed.
8:21 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $505. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:24 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking a suspicious vehicle parked at the Sports Complex. The occupants were advised to move along.
