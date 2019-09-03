1:20 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject sleeping on a table at Minnie Harris Park. The 68-year-old woman was told she couldn’t sleep in the park and she moved along.
2:48 a.m. – A man called to report someone trying to break into his residence on South Walnut. He said he had a gun in case the subject did make entry. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was later released after posting $1,170 professional bond.
3:32 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on 63-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $771.96 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
5:10 a.m. – A caller registered a noise complaint at an address on Tamarind, but an officer said all was quiet when he arrived.
5:15 a.m. – A male subject called to report he witnessed a man try to kidnap a woman at an address on Goblin Drive, then flee in a vehicle. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the suspect.
7:51 a.m. – An employee at Andy Yeager’s Auto reported a vending machine broken into at the business. About four hours later, the employee reported the same complaint at the north location. A formal complaint was filed.
7:59 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at Wabash performing traffic control. Assist completed.
8:21 a.m. – A female subject called to report being harassed by a man and his family. An officer said he would contact the suspect and tell him to leave the complainant alone.
8:31 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject fell off a scooter at Walnut and East South Avenue and was hurt. An officer said the 29-year-old man declined medical treatment.
8:48 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a male subject walked into their office and said he saw a note asking for help taped to the door of a residence on North Chestnut. An officer said the envelope was from an Indian college and had the word “please” printed on one side and “help” on the other.
9:36 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned outside Leonardo’s. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer explained the proper steps to have it removed.
9:43 a.m. – A caller reported a tenant moved out of an address on South Birch and left a dog behind to run loose. Animal Control was notified.
11:27 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about parking issues. Information given.
12:11 p.m. – A caller via 911 reported a man in a vehicle at Forward Drive and Industrial Park Road had brandished a revolver inside the vehicle, put it on the dashboard and continued driving westbound. Officers were notified, but they didn’t locate the vehicle.
12:19 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 near the north interchange.
1:39 p.m. – A caller reported a man hit a child on the head in a vehicle parked outside Hudson’s Supermarket, the drove away northbound on Main Street. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the grandfather had tapped the boy on the head after he pitched a fit, but everything was fine at the time.
1:55 p.m. – A woman called to report another driver hit her vehicle while they were southbound on the Bypass passing Car Mart. An officer stopped both vehicles and said there was no damage to either.
2:12 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy and a probation officer at an address on Highway 7 North. A 47-year-old man was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and later released after posting $5,000 bond.
2:13 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle parked outside ALDI. She said the windows were down, but the owner was nowhere in sight. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
3:10 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a suitcase left near the low-water bridge on Old Stone wall Road. Officers were notified.
3:27 p.m. – A male subject called to report another driver flagged him down after something fell from the caller’s pickup bed and hit the other vehicle. An officer said the incident occurred on Highway 65 south of the city limits and the drivers agreed to exchange insurance information.
3:55 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject in a vehicle that had been parked on Shorecrest for about 30 minutes. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
3:57 p.m. – A one-vehicle wreck was reported on Speer Drive near the entrance to the football stadium.
4:51 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject outside Harness Boots and Shoes. An officer said the 43-year-old woman’s behavior was erratic, but she wasn’t impaired.
4:56 p.m. – A woman reported a possible breaking or entering of a unit at Loc-N-Roll Mini Storage. An officer said there was no evidence to be processed at the scene and a complaint was pending the caller’s cooperation.
6:06 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle outside Walmart. An officer said the animal wasn’t in distress when he arrived, but the owner was contacted and he started the car.
7:34 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman that had been going on all day outside an address on South Walnut. An officer said the 36-year-old woman was highly intoxicated and agreed to go back to her own apartment and stay inside for the night.
8:06 p.m. – A woman called to report she locked her child and keys in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. Assist completed.
8:10 p.m. – A man called to report a dog jumped two fences and went after some children playing in the back yard of a residence on Cardinal. The owner agreed to put the dog on a leash.
8:27 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a bicycle without reflectors or lights southbound on the Bypass near Ramsey Motors. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:46 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 50-year-old woman for DWI and theft of property. She was later released after posting $1,150 professional bond.
8:50 p.m. – A caller reported four suspicious juveniles looking in vehicles and creating a disturbance outside Skate Mania. An officer said he didn’t observe any actions that would constitute creating a disturbance.
9:04 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a vehicle parked on Murphy Street, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
9:22 p.m. – A woman called to report someone rang the doorbell of her residence on Dawson Drive, but no one was outside when she checked. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
9:48 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose on Grandview. Officers were notified.
10:18 p.m. – A man in Lakeview called requesting an officer check to see if his stolen vehicle was parked outside Creekwood Apartments. The officer said the vehicle wasn’t present.
10:28 p.m. – A caller reported a pregnant woman, a child and a man involved in a fight on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said it had been verbal only, but a 28-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was later released after posting $390 cash bond.
11:34 p.m. – Faulkner County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $855 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.