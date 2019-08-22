12:57 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 57-year-old man for DWI and careless or prohibited driving. He was held at the HPD for two hours and released after posting $1,100 professional bond.
1:10 a.m. – A male subject called stating his wife’s friend entered their residence on Campus Avenue and took his phone before the wife and friend left in a vehicle. Officers were advised it was an intoxicated argument and there was fighting at the residence on a regular basis.
6:36 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a black trash bag sitting on the parking lot outside Woodland Heights Church. An officer said the 24-year-old man was waiting for a ride.
8:08 a.m. – An officer went to the Benton County Jail to transport a female inmate back to Harrison.
9:15 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Crandall Avenue near Modern Parts.
9:20 a.m. – A truck driver caller to report he had gotten the big rig stuck near First United Methodist Church and couldn’t turn around. Assist completed.
10:30 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at The Links. An officer said no one answered the door at the apartment.
12:11 p.m. – Detectives advised they would be executing a search warrant on a vehicle at the city shop.
12:33 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he got a call from an individual stating he worked for the IRS and there was a warrant out for his arrest. He said the caller knew all his bank account information, including how much money was in it, then he noticed money was missing. An officer filed an informational report.
12:43 p.m. – A county bailiff at Boone County District Court served a 30-year-old man with a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,135 cash only. He was later released with a new court date.
1:48 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of ALDI.
2:16 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had just purchased a house on North Cherry and he wanted the information noted in case someone called.
2:42 p.m. – A male subject called to report he could see three or four people at his residence on North Spring Road via surveillance cameras. He said he and his father would be responding. An officer also responded and said there had been some kind of miscommunication and everything was fine at the time.
3:03 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle on its side on Harrison Hill. An officer responded and a wrecker service was also notified.
3:21 p.m. – A caller reported a limb down near the White Oak Station on Capps Road. An officer said the roadway had already been cleared when he arrived on scene.
3:27 p.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a female subject being treated for injuries from an assault. A formal complaint was filed.
3:31 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a tarp over his head walking around a residence on Shields Drive. An officer said the man was waiting for a school bus to drop off his child.
4:09 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid.
4:10 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down at the intersection of South Cherry and West Rogers. Public Works was also notified.
4:14 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a female subject left the store after shoplifting items, then left in a vehicle southbound on Main Street. The employee was able to give police a license plate number and an officer went to the last known address of the registered owner. A man at the residence said the woman in question had moved out more than a month earlier and he didn’t know where she went. Information passed on to other shifts to watch for the subject.
5:02 p.m. – Two different callers reported a man and woman fighting in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said it had been verbal only after the male subject thought the female subject left him at the store.
5:56 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Ridge.
7:02 p.m. – A caller reported finding possible drug paraphernalia at an address on Grandview. An officer took possession of the item.
8:47 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Lucille arrested a 39-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
9:44 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. She was referred to the BCSO due to her location.
