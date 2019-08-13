3:41 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling outside a residence on Maria Drive. An officer said that subject was gone and he checked the exterior doors of the resident’s house to make sure they were secured.
4:31 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his daughter was at a residence on West Rogers and refused to come to the door. An officer said the father and daughter were reunited.
8:20 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about returning his daughter to her mother pending their court date. He was advised both parents have equal custody until the court orders otherwise.
9:06 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Jay Avenue. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner about the potential consequences of continually letting her dog roam free.
9:59 a.m. – A caller reported the driver of a pickup ran an 18-wheeler off the road in front of Auto Zone on Highway 65 North. A formal report was filed.
12:06 p.m. – A female subject notified authorities that a male subject against whom she held a protection order had been sending her message from a fake social media account stating he was outside the restaurant where she was eating. An officer responded and found the complainant hadn’t actually seen the subject on the parking lot. However, an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of the one the subject was driving and arrested the 34-year-old man on a Boone County warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown, as well as on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of a protection order with bond set at $2,030. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:18 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak on South Oak. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
2:14 p.m. – A caller reported two unrestrained children in a vehicle northbound on South Main from Casey’s. Officers were notified.
2:37 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance was walking on Hester Drive. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he had been walking all day and got hot. The officer gave the subject a ride to his residence.
5:06 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush called to report a suspected shoplifter in the store. An officer issued the 35-year-old woman a warning for criminal trespass and she agreed to leave the store.
5:10 p.m. – An officer out behind the HPD was approached by a woman who said her vehicle had broken down at Spring and Central. Assist completed.
5:59 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 23-year-old male subject for three counts of possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
7:53 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported tailgating a vehicle while eastbound on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
8:53 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher transferred an open-line call to the HPD in which it sounded as if a disturbance was underway at an address on North Oak. Officers responded and spoke to a 26-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman who said there had been a verbal disturbance, but no one was injured. Another similar call was received about 10 p.m., but an officer said the woman was intoxicated and everything was fine at the time.
8:45 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Main Street from Dairy Queen. Officers were notified.
11:08 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject running down Harrison Hill. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had been called in to work and was trying to get there on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.