2:35 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 21-year-old male subject sitting in a vehicle parked at Maplewood Cemetery.
3:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 48-year-old woman in a vehicle parked behind House of Hope.
4:10 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects at Minnie Harris Park. A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation and later released after posting $1,132 professional bond.
5:55 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he returned home from work to find a man using a controlled substance in the residence and then threatening the complainant’s safety. He was advised that because both subjects were residents that he would have to talk to his landlord to have him evicted.
7:58 a.m. – An officer out at an address on Bunker Road arrested a 51-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of clean premises. He was later released after posting $405 professional bond.
8:24 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on East South Avenue. Information noted for future reference.
8:33 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Gipson Road. Animal Control was notified.
9:17 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject digging on the bushes near Shelby’s. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
10:12 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Claridge in reference to a possibly intoxicated employee. He later said the subject was terminated and issued a criminal trespass warning for the business.
11:07 a.m. – A 26-year-old female inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on public intoxication. She was issued a new court date and remained incarcerated.
11:47 a.m. – An officer checking the abandoned building on Harrison Hill arrested a 28-year-old man on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on DWI, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, speeding and no seat belt with bond set at $1,900 cash only, as well as an HPD warrant for failure to comply with court orders on public intoxication with bond set at $630 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:03 p.m. – A 48-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a Searcy County warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,675. She was later released with a new court date.
2:11 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended for several hours in a vehicle parked outside NARMC. Animal Control was notified and later said the owner of the dog was going to get it.
2:18 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about harassment and criminal trespass from a male subject. She was advised to contact the subject’s employer first.
2:21 p.m. – A caller reported illegal dumping at an address on North Willow. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
3:29 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report the other driver in a wreck in which she was involved gave her false insurance information. Incident noted for insurance purposes.
3:45 p.m. – An officer checking the operator of a scooter at Gipson Road and Airport Road arrested the 53-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on DWI (drugs) with bond set at $1,555, but he was also arrested for DWI No. 3, driving on a suspended license, inadequate insurance and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $3,275. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for detox.
5:09 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two subjects in a grassy area near Walmart. A 27-year-old man was arrested on a Stone County warrant for forgery with bond set at $10,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
5:11 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walgreen’s. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:49 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman had been using the caller’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases. She declined a formal complaint and said she didn’t want any uniformed officers at her residence, so she was given her options.
6:12 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside NARMC. A formal complaint was filed.
6:37 p.m. – A caller via 911 reported a disturbance between two male subjects outside Dollar General on West Rush. The caller said one of the subjects pulled out a stun gun and the other left on foot. An officer spoke to both parties involved and said it had been verbal only.
7:17 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject possibly smoking a controlled substance under the carport outside A-1 Roofing. An officer responded and said the 51-year-old woman agreed to move along.
7:57 p.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on South Birch. Information left for Animal Control.
9:40 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was informed that a 33-year-old woman in the vehicle was wanted on Carroll County and Eureka Springs Police warrants. She was released to a state trooper and taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
9:41 p.m. – An anonymous called reported a possible disturbance outside an address on East Bunn. An officer said one party involved was gone when he arrived and the other declined a formal complaint.
9:50 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested an officer go to Hampton Inn to check for a female subject wanted on a warrant and for questioning in a theft case. An officer arrested the 34-year-old woman on an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,055 cash only. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail.
10:30 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband, against whom she held a protection order, was trying to make entry to her residence. An officer determined that the protection order hadn’t been approved and served, so the man had a right to be at the address because they were still legally married. Still, he was advised it would be best if he didn’t return.
10:32 p.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on North 3rd Street. Information left for Animal Control.
