12:29 a.m. – An officer out with a state trooper on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old man for possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $785, as well as on an unspecified BCSO warrant. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail.
12:39 a.m. – A caller reported a domestic disturbance at Ozark Mountain Inn. Officers responded and arrested a 39-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was also arrested on a Marion County warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,385 cash only and a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $465 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:59 a.m. – A caller reported a loud party at a residence on Meadowlane Circle. An officer said all was quiet when he arrived, other than some children playing with water balloons in a back yard.
8:18 a.m. – A woman called to report a pack of dogs killed a raccoon on Brinkly Avenue. An officer said the dogs were gone when he arrived, but he disposed of the raccoon.
9:04 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer accompany him to a residence on West Rush while he picked up his stepdaughter. He said he heard yelling in the background when he called to talk to the child. An officer advised him the HPD wasn’t able to perform civil standby calls without a court order, but they could do a welfare check due to the caller hearing yelling in the background. The officer said the child was fine and the yelling had been adults arguing. The original caller was advised to wait until the court-ordered time to pick up the child.
9:06 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities requested an officer go to a residence on Beverly Drive to let a man there know a vehicle registered in his name had been located in that jurisdiction. An officer said no one was home when he arrived.
9:38 a.m. – A woman called to report dogs running loose consistently on North 3rd Street. An officer said the dogs were penned when he checked the area, so the information was left for Animal Control.
9:45 a.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been vandalized while parked overnight on Mountain View Drive. A formal complaint was filed for a parking lot hit-and-run wreck.
10:43 a.m. – A truck driver called to report he had waited all night to have his truck unloaded at Winkler Logistics, then he was denied payment when it was unloaded. An officer responded and said there was a disagreement about whether or not the driver hit a concrete barrier. No complaint was filed.
11:26 a.m. – A woman called to report she and her boyfriend were breaking up and she discovered he recorded her saying he could keep their animals without her permission. She was advised it was a civil matter.
12:22 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:42 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with no license plate had been parked on Crandall Avenue for a week. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, so the caller was advised of her options.
1:36 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend went to her residence the previous morning and became aggressive, eventually breaking a chair. An officer explained the process for obtaining an order of protection. Extra patrol was also issued.
1:44 p.m. – Illegal dumping was reported at an address on North Main. A formal complaint was filed.
2:26 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer at an address on North Spring Street for a female subject who had a history of cutting herself. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she didn’t want to hurt herself. The officer also determined the woman’s daughter thought she sounded depressed and wanted her checked out.
3:19 p.m. – A male subject called to report a window broken out of his vehicle while it was parked on Cherry Lane. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
5:26 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said the woman had fallen out of the bathtub and there had been no disturbance.
5:18 p.m. – A woman called to report a female subject had possibly stolen the caller’s phone. An officer said the woman declined a formal complaint at the time, so the information was noted for future reference.
6 p.m. – A caller reported someone playing loud music in a vehicle parked on Beverly Drive, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
6:30 p.m. – A woman called to report the license plate stolen from her vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
7:34 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject was lying on the sidewalk outside Walgreen’s and appeared to need medical attention. The caller also said a male subject with her was possibly intoxicated. An officer spoke to the parties and said they were fine.
7:44 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject with a warrant out for her arrest was in the alley behind a residence on South Vine. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:05 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at The Links due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
9:30 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
