12:34 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a motorcycle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
3:20 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about wanting her son, his girlfriend and her mother to move out of her residence. She was advised of the proper eviction process.
3:34 a.m. – A caller reported someone people making excessive noise while working on a vehicle on Prestonwood. An officer said the subjects agreed to keep the noise down.
3:44 a.m. – Boone County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $505 professional bond.
4:55 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband hit her in the face and stole her vehicle. An officer said the 45-year-old man was gone, but a complaint was filed for domestic battery and theft of vehicle, and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the suspect.
6:33 a.m. – A female subject called to report she loaned her vehicle to someone and she thought there might be drugs in it after it was returned. An officer explained her options.
7:27 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Prestonwood. An officer said all was quiet when he arrived and the report was unfounded.
8:34 a.m. – A caller reported a lawn mower that apparently fell out of a vehicle on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison. The Street Department was notified due to the machine leaking fluids.
8:36 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an ongoing dispute with his ex-wife. He was instructed to fill out a Freedom of Information Act request.
8:44 a.m. – A woman called to report a parking lot wreck that occurred the previous Saturday outside Country Mart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:07 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the procedure for having her father’s driver’s license taken away due to dementia. She was given the phone number for Driver Control and told to talk to a lawyer for more information.
10:14 a.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor had been harassing her and wouldn’t allow her to walk her dog or sit on her porch in peace. An officer spoke to both parties and they agreed to leave each other alone.
10:26 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 34-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown and on a Marion County warrant for failure to pay fines on terroristic threatening with bond set at $865 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:32 a.m. – A female subject requested extra patrol of her residence due to a male subject possibly going to the house. Officers were notified.
10:38 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a shirtless man running around in the roadway at the south interchange. About the same time, an employee at Kum & Go reported a male subject in the store complaining of having a seizure. An officer said the 33-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment. He showed an arrest warrant out of Pryor County (Oklahoma), but authorities there refused to place a hold on him.
11:09 a.m. – A caller reported receiving a message from a female subject stating her boyfriend was beating her and cooking methamphetamine. An officer went to an address on North Willow and spoke to the woman, who denied sending any such messages.
11:35 a.m. – A caller reported finding a debit card in a residence he was cleaning out on West Rush. He later said he would turn it in to the bank.
11:40 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a male subject violating the protection order she held against him. An officer determined the order hadn’t been served on the suspect at the time, but she was advised he could be issued a criminal trespass warning for her residence if he returned.
11:59 a.m. – A woman called to report an unwanted subject at her residence. She was advised of the proper eviction process.
12:20 p.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport a female inmate back to the HPD.
12:24 p.m. – A female subject called to report a neighbor had been digging in the caller’s yard. An officer spoke to the neighbor and told her to stay away from the complainant’s property.
12:54 p.m. – An officer out at an address on East Bunn arrested a 31-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,500. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:14 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a man had been driving by her residence and harassing her daughter. She was advised to call the HPD when the subject was in the area.
2:44 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been staying at night on the back porch at House of Hope without permission. An officer said the subject would be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
2:56 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject stumbled out of a residence on South Walnut, then fell on the yard and wasn’t moving. An officer arrested the 39-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:43 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General called to report a female shoplifter in the store. An officer was advised the 29-year-old woman was wanted on a BCSO warrant, so she was released to a deputy on scene.
3:44 p.m. – A caller reported a cat had been left in a vehicle outside Days Inn for two days with the windows barely rolled down. Animal Control said the animal wasn’t in distress, but the owners were advised they couldn’t leave it in the vehicle.
3:49 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Walnut and Prospect.
3:53 p.m. – An employee at Washington Regional Medical Center called to report a patient who had been admitted was concerned about a dog left at his residence in Harrison. An officer made arrangements for a family member to care for the dog.
3:55 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,655 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
4:22 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
4:31 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road.
4:45 p.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance at an address on North Pine. A 26-year-old man was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
4:51 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated man was stumbling around and walking into traffic on Airport Road. An officer said the subject was no longer in the area.
6:04 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside Woodland Heights School earlier in the day, but only noticed damage to her vehicle after she got home. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:05 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report receiving threatening messages from her ex-boyfriend. A formal complaint was filed for harassing communications.
6:20 p.m. – A caller reported a rolling domestic disturbance in a vehicle southbound on Highway 65 near Walmart. The caller said a female subject tried to get out of the vehicle twice, then the male driver did a U-turn near Magness Toyota and continued northbound. Officers were notified, but they were unable to locate the vehicle.
7:02 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been sitting on a curb in the 100-degree heat and sending text message for an extended period of time on South Liberty. The caller thought it was odd and that the subject might be up to something else. An officer said the 30-year-old man was just using WiFi in the area and the report was unfounded.
9:54 p.m. – A caller reported a bat in a house on North Hickory. An officer removed the bat from the residence.
11:28 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on North Spring Road. Officers were notified.
