1 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 24-year-old man for possession of a controlled substance and no registration. He was later released after posting $930 professional bond.
6:29 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Subway on Central Avenue.
7:27 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been keyed while parked overnight at Pace Industries on the Bypass. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
8:13 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject drove her vehicle off the roadway on Burls Way. He said she had the vehicle back on the street and was waiting for a tow truck, but he was concerned other traffic might hit her vehicle. An officer said the wrecker arrived and the roadway was cleared.
8:41 a.m. – A caller reported an older man with a long gray beard was walking in the turn lane on Highway 65 near Walmart. A state trooper reported he had just driven through the area and the subject wasn’t on the highway.
9:41 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Olive and Central.
10:21 a.m. – A caller reported a backpack and other items behind the stage at Minnie Harris Park. An officer disposed of the property.
10:55 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information noted for future reference.
11:28 a.m. – A female subject called to report receiving messages from a male subject after she told him to stop contacting her. She was advised there was no criminal activity involved and that she could have her number changed.
12:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 43 near Rent-A-Center.
12:37 p.m. – A caller reported two children hanging out of a vehicle pulling onto the parking lot at Meadow Park Plaza. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
1:23 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Neighbor’s Mill.
2:24 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a debit card he found on West Central. An officer returned the card to the bank the following morning.
4:16 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old man for possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $785 professional bond and being served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on careless or prohibited driving.
4:50 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol of her residence due to her ex-husband being released from jail.
4:52 p.m. – A man called to report a break-in and theft at his residence. An officer left a statement form for the man to complete for a formal complaint.
6:04 p.m. – A caller reported three or four stray dogs running loose on South Hickory. Information left for Animal Control.
6:19 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
6:25 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was driving a stake in the ground near Crooked Creek when he was swarmed and stung by wasps. Information left for Animal Control.
6:34 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject driving around on a suspended driver’s license. Officers were notified.
6:41 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject on the square. The 56-year-old man was arrested on a BCSO warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,260 cash only and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:43 p.m. – A caller reported the vehicle that had been involved in a theft complaint a few days earlier was parked outside the Super 8 Motel. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived and the driver wasn’t registered as a guest at the motel.
8 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old woman for disorderly conduct, no child safety restraint and careless or prohibited driving. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $840 professional bond.
8:07 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 40-year-old woman on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:39 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 23-year-old male subject for driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance. He was later released after posting $880 professional bond.
10:27 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from the Oasis Bar and Grill, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
10:32 p.m. – Mountain Home Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $6,033.50 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
11:10 p.m. – A male subject called to find out if he had a valid driver’s license or just a state ID card. Information given.
11:53 p.m. – A caller reported someone had driven through a fence on Bunker Road. A formal complaint was filed, but no injuries were reported.
