12:45 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject at Tower Manor Apartments had been told to stay away from the area. An officer told the caller she had to talk to her landlord about having the subject removed because the tenant welcomed the subject into the residence.
5:02 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with EMS at an address on North Pine. Assist completed.
5:58 a.m. – An officer went to the Wrightsville prison unit to transport a male inmate back to the HPD.
7:18 a.m. – A meter reader reported finding a man covered in blood in the grass of a yard on Capps Road. Officers said it appeared the man had fallen and they were unable to determine if anything criminal had occurred.
7:20 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out on the porch at Subway on West Central. An officer said the 20-year-old male had been waiting for a ride and just fell asleep.
7:57 a.m. – A caller reported a man locked his keys in a vehicle parked on West Stephenson. Assist completed.
8:01 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with an uncooperative male patient who took a swing at a nurse. Assist completed.
8:14 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 30-year-old woman on a warrant for theft of property and failure to appear in court on endangering the welfare of a minor. She was later released after posting $1,540 professional bond.
9:13 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Hickory and Central. The female subject agreed to move off the roadway while she was texting.
9:34 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Industrial Park Road. Dispatch spoke to a female subject at the apartment, who said a man took her phone before leaving on foot. She said he had been acting oddly and she thought he might be suicidal. An officer responded and the woman said she didn’t really think he was suicidal, but she was concerned about getting her phone back. She declined a formal complaint, so the incident was noted for future reference.
9:55 a.m. – A 30-year-old female inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt and driving on a suspended license. She remained incarcerated.
10:39 a.m. – A caller reported people dumping cat food in the alley behind an address on North Willow. An officer located a single trash bag, which the caller didn’t want to do anything about, so he disposed of it.
10:47 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was report on the Bypass near Clay Maxey’s used vehicle lot.
11:27 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Rowland. Animal Control was notified.
12:10 p.m. – Fayetteville Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public sexual indecency, obstructing governmental operations and littering with bond set at $1,740. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD. Later that day, an officer went to the Washington County Jail to transport the subject to the Boone County Jail.
12:28 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
12:55 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject outside Guild Mortgage. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but the caller gave a description of the vehicle and the subject was to be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
1:33 p.m. – A caller reported a tenant threatening an employee at an apartment complex on East Fick Avenue. An officer said the tenant didn’t like the new manager and was moving out.
1:58 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject seen pushing a bicycle on Capps Road matched the description of a wanted subject on FOX News. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
3:03 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:35 p.m. – A female subject called to report her estranged husband took her debit and EBT cards when he left. An officer determined the caller had borrowed the cards, so the actual owner would have to file the formal complaint.
6:02 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly homeless woman had been camping out in front of a dumpster at the Yamaha Shop, keeping the trash hauler from emptying the dumpster. An officer talked to the woman, who said she hadn’t been camping there and was actually looking for a ride to Bull Shoals. An officer offered to help her get a ride, but she declined and said she would go to the Ozark Mountain Inn on her own.
8:24 p.m. – An employee at Westrock reported a raccoon loose in the building. He said the animal came off of a delivery truck. Animal Control was notified to set up a live trap the following day.
9:17 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a male subject screaming and causing a disturbance outside an address on North Robinson. An officer responded and arrested a 36-year-old man for first-degree assault on a household member with bond set at $1,190. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:45 p.m. – A caller reported a hit-and-run wreck at the skatepark. The caller gave a description of the vehicle and officers were asked to watch for it.
