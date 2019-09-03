1:07 a.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle with blue lights on it parked on Landon Lane. An officer said he didn’t locate any blue lights on the vehicle, but the 19-year-old male subject driving agreed to leave the area.
1:17 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 19-year-old male subject on a Berryville Police warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $440. He was later released with a new court date per Carroll County authorities.
1:29 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,445 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
2:04 a.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $2,725 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
2:39 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on Cottonwood Road near Walgreen’s. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn down the music.
9:03 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject with short hair cursing and causing a scene on the north side of the square. An officer said several people matching that description were in the area, but he didn’t notice any abnormal behavior. The caller went to the HPD a few minutes later and he was advised of the steps to take for a harassment complaint.
9:14 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject making people feel uncomfortable outside Tobacco World on Industrial Park Road. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
9:25 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported another employee had been shoplifting food from the deli. A formal complaint was filed.
10:08 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the Country Mart parking lot. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
11:47 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Century 21.
12:29 p.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station near Walmart reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
1:06 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. The driver left the area before an officer arrived.
2:32 p.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police requested an officer make contact with a male subject at an address on White Oak Lane after his vehicle was located on a parking lot. An officer said the subject wasn’t present, but his mother agreed to pass along the message.
2:38 p.m. – A caller reported a woman went in the Spirit Mart on Main Street and said her boyfriend was abusing her before they left in a vehicle. Officers were advised to watch for the vehicle and check on the woman’s safety.
3:47 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. An officer said the issue was resolved and the child was returned to a legal guardian.
4:09 p.m. – A woman called to report another driver almost rear-ended her vehicle on Airport Road, then got in front of her, slammed on his brakes and flipped her off several times before turning southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
5:32 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about an hour later.
6 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a guest room at Holiday Inn Express. An officer said it had been verbal only and the man and woman agreed to be civil to each other for the rest of the night.
6:04 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD requesting some form of photo ID after her driver’s license was taken due to her DWI arrest the previous night. Assist completed.
8:57 p.m. – A man called to report his wife had cut herself with a knife and taken some pills before leaving in a vehicle. He said the last time such an incident took place he was arrested for domestic battery, so he recorded the event that night. An officer spoke with the woman by phone and she said she was fine. She just needed to get out of the house for a while.
9:11 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 16-year-old girl for possession of controlled substance. She was later released to her parents.
9:21 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Walnut. An officer the disturbance had been in another residence and was verbal only regarding an eviction notice.
9:44 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with emergency lights activated and parked on the roadway on Forward Drive. An officer responded and said the owner was working on the SUV.
10 p.m. – A caller reported a possible suicidal female subject at an address on West Prospect. An officer said the subject identified wasn’t present and mail in the mailbox was addressed to a different recipient.
10:44 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject standing behind a utility pole near KCWD Radio Station. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
11:49 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with potential injuries was reported on the Bypass in front of Kum & Go. An officer said a 46-year-old man whose charges weren’t specified, but he was taken to NARMC for complaints of stomach pains. The officer said he would file an arrest affidavit later.
11:48 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 19-year-old male subject for minor in possession of alcohol. He was later released after posting $315 professional bond.
11:56 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly naked woman lying in the grass in front of Ben Eddings Motor Group. An officer didn’t locate such a subject in the area.
