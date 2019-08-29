12:10 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a vehicle with damage and lights on inside the fence at Ozark Towing.
2:44 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Short Street. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
7:23 a.m. – An employee at Cintas reported an attempted breaking or entering at the business. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
7:37 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 65. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was an elderly man, who was fine.
8:05 a.m. – A woman called stating she had given her grandson a cell phone, but his mother took it from him and was refusing to return it to the caller. An officer explained the proper steps to file a civil lawsuit.
8:12 a.m. – A caller reported finding a female toddler walking around outside Ozark Mountain Inn with no adults in sight. A DHS worker took custody of the child.
9:20 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about concealed carry laws, but he left before an officer was free to speak with him.
10:33 a.m. – A caller reported a dog roaming loose on North Olive. Animal Control transported the dog to the city pound.
11:28 a.m. – A 38-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a Newton County arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on hot checks. He was later released after posting $560 professional bond.
11:53 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a debit card he found in front of Sam Alexander Pharmacy. An officer said he would try to locate the owner.
12:25 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject pushing a bike along Industrial Park Road had fallen several times and apparently either needed medical attention or was intoxicated. An officer arrested the 49-year-old man for public intoxication and resisting arrest with bond set at $930. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:58 p.m. – Boone County authorities called to report receiving a call from a woman who said her 46-year-old husband, who was reported missing out of Taney County (Missouri), had been seen at Walmart in Harrison. Information noted for future reference.
2:27 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman creating a disturbance at storage buildings behind Hampton Inn. They were yelling and taking off their clothes and throwing them on the roof of the building. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
4:08 p.m. – A landlord called to report a tenant had allowed her grandson to move in with her, but the woman was afraid of him due to his drug habits. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
4:09 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Cherry. An officer said the dog had already left the area when he arrived.
4:11 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Big Cedar Apartments. Information left for Animal Control.
5:58 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at House of Hope due to two male subjects making threats against staff.
6:04 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported turning onto Wolfe Avenue from the Bypass. Officers were notified.
7:16 p.m. – A caller reported the unattended death of a man at an address on North Pine. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
9:30 p.m. – A caller reported a couch on the roadway in front of Quality Inn. An officer said the roadway was cleared and a 26-year-old woman was advised of her options after she hit the furniture with her vehicle.
10 p.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler on Speer Drive. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
