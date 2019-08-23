12:26 a.m. – A caller reported a female customer making threats and refusing to leave Casey’s on South Main. An officer said the 40-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and left the premises.
5:15 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects sleeping on the stage at Minnie Harris Park. Two male subjects were issued warnings for camping in the city limits and a female subject was cited under the same statute.
5:53 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a disoriented male subject at storage units on Goblin Drive. An officer said the ambulance was leaving with the subject when he arrived, but the employee called a few minutes later asking for help with the man. Assist completed.
6:18 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her husband hit her and left their residence with her phone and car. A formal complaint was filed for aggravated assault on a household member and officers were advised to watch for the 45-year-old man.
6:36 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 49-year-old woman for failure to appear in court and probation violation with bond set at $4,331.04 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:19 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report another woman was refusing to allow the complainant’s daughter to collect her personal belongings from a former residence. An officer explained her options.
11:06 a.m. – A woman called to report she had been bitten by a cat and her leg swelled as a result. She said her doctor told her she needed to report the incident to police due to the severity of the bite. Animal Control was advised and the stray cat would be quarantined if located. She called back early the next morning to report she had the cat trapped in a cage at her residence. An officer spoke to the woman, who said her son would take care of the animal.
11:48 a.m. – An employee at Quality Care Counseling reported a patient who had been asked to leave the facility was continuing to call the business and harassing staff regarding another patient. An officer contacted the subject and explained the potential consequences of continuing to call the clinic.
12:40 p.m. – A man called to report another man trying to break into the caller’s garage. An officer spoke to both parties and the subject agreed to leave, but he was also advised of his legal options for obtaining property from the garage if it belonged to him. Later that afternoon, the complainant called again to report the suspect had been calling him and threatening him with bodily harm if his property wasn’t recovered. A formal complaint was filed for harassing communications.
1:03 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her baby’s father not being honest with her. She asked that an officer go to her residence and identify the man. An officer explained her options for obtaining the man’s real name.
1:10 p.m. – A woman called to report her dog missing from a residence on Sulfur Mountain Road. Animal Control was notified.
1:18 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Cherry due to theft of motor fuel.
2:22 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Cherry. Information noted for future reference.
2:44 p.m. – A caller reported an injured and bleeding cat behind a vending machine at the grocery entrance to Walmart. Animal Control was notified.
3:20 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found on the parking lot outside Wendy’s.
3:54 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the north city limits. Officers were notified.
4:39 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Maple and Ridge. One of the parties involved also requested extra patrol on Sisco Street due to speeders.
5:38 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
6:16 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out on North Sycamore with two people camping in the city limits. A 52-year-old man was arrested on a BCSO warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:20 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
7:40 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. The officer advised he’d be out at the residence on Campus Avenue with a disturbance between the caller and her estranged husband. He said the subject told conflicting stories and neither wanted to pursue charges, but he answered their questions regarding eviction.
9:04 p.m. – A man called to report two dogs in a vehicle parked outside the hospital tried to get at him through the cracked windows while he was trying to put his grandson in another vehicle. An officer located the owner of the dogs, who agreed to move the vehicle so the dogs didn’t scare anyone else.
9:13 p.m. – A caller reported a group of juveniles who looked like they were going to fight on the parking lot outside Walmart. An officer said it had been a verbal disturbance between two male subjects, ages 18 and 19, and they agreed to leave the area.
9:56 p.m. – An employee at the Post Office reported a suspicious vehicle that had been driving across the parking lot for several days and watching as packages were being unloaded. He asked that the license plate number of the vehicle be noted for future reference.
10:02 p.m. – A caller reported finding a used syringe on the parking lot outside Walmart. An officer properly disposed of the item.
10:50 p.m. – An officer transported a male subject from NARMC to the HPD, then on to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
11:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two juveniles at the corner of Cherry and College. The officer determined that a 16-year-old boy had been reported as a runaway out of the BCSO, so he was released to a deputy on scene.
