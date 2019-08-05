12:13 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a motorcycle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
12:19 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a vehicle off the side on Highway 65 South near Brown Street. He said the vehicle was unoccupied and not a traffic hazard, so it was logged in the area for future reference.
12:27 a.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report another female subject called her and was “flipping out on her.” She said the suspect knew where she lived and some of the suspect’s property was still at the caller’s residence. An officer said the suspect wasn’t on scene, so the caller was advised she could get a ride to the HPD to transfer the suspect’s property if she was concerned about her personal safety.
8:39 a.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,753.81 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released on a signature bond because the Boone County Jail was full.
9:47 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford.
10:10 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject wearing a white shirt and a bra on the outside of it was sitting on a bench in front of the store making other customers uncomfortable. An officer said the woman was fine, but he did give her a ride to another location at her request.
10:20 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
10:37 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 47-year-old man reported missing. Officers were notified.
11:06 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the grass at Maplewood Cemetery. An officer said the man was cited and released to go to NARMC for treatment due to his high level of intoxication.
11:24 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a male subject walking on Bower making rude comments to passersby. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:35 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on Milum Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
12:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of the old Miguel’s on North Main.
1:07 p.m. – A caller reported a puppy had been running loose on Redman for about a week. Animal Control was notified.
1:29 p.m. – A man went to the HPD requesting information on a vehicle without tags that he was considering purchasing. He was advised to get a note from the previous owner stating he was driving it to a mechanic for inspection.
1:38 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Hobby Lobby.
1:48 p.m. – An officer at the station arrested an 18-year-old male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $401, but he was later released on a signature bond.
2:14 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject took a tool box from one vehicle to another outside Subway on Industrial Park Road, but an officer determined the subjects were working on the other vehicle.
2:34 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Winkler Logistics due to an employee being terminated. Officers were notified.
2:48 p.m. – An officer out at the station arrested an 18-year-old male subject on a warrant for domestic battery and false imprisonment with bond set at $2,300. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:58 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the turn lane on the Bypass near Ramsey Motors. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
4:36 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside Walgreen’s and the other party was refusing to exchange insurance information. An officer said the information was exchanged.
5:13 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 46-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on speeding and no proof of insurance with bond set at $715. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released with a new court date.
7:44 p.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of Maplewood Cemetery, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
8:57 p.m. – A male subject called to report he ran off the roadway in front of McDonald’s on Main Street. An officer said there were no injuries.
9:25 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 48-year-old man for DWI and open container in vehicle with bond set at $1,180. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:16 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Highway 65 North. Information noted for future reference. A man called about two hours later to report the vehicle stolen, so he was advised of his options.
