1:33 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked outside Rent-A-Center for about an hour. An officer said two people were in the vehicle talking, but they agreed to move along.
2:32 a.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on Meadowlane Circle. An officer spoke to the occupants, who agreed to keep the noise down.
4:24 a.m. – Boone County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old woman for theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,050. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:48 a.m. – A three-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Bunker Road and Highway 7 North. Dispatch notified Arkansas State Police.
7:56 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport two inmates to Boone County District Court. They were taken back to Newton County later that morning.
8:07 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested an officer make contact with a man and woman at an address on Ozark Drive to deliver a message. The officer said no one was present when he arrived.
10:04 a.m. – An officer out at Boone County District Court arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant for filing a false police report with bond set at $585. He was later released with a new court date.
10:12 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about obtaining a protection order. Information given.
10:52 a.m. – A 26-year-old woman went to the HPD for a background check and was arrested on a Berryville Police warrant for second-degree assault and theft of property with no bond amount shown. She was later released to a Carroll County deputy.
11:11 a.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend’s father went to her place of employment and harassed her. She was advised of her options for obtaining a restraining order and filing a formal complaint.
11:25 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old woman for theft of property, commercial burglary and failure to appear in court with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD. An officer went to the Carroll County Jail that afternoon to transport her back to the HPD, then on to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:57 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man on a Boone County warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,895 cash only, an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $920 cash only and an HPD warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
12:28 p.m. – A caller reported a father and son fighting outside an address on Union Road and one of them had a gun. An officer determined there hadn’t been a gun involved and it was verbal only.
12:31 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject had made suicidal comments as he was being released from NARMC that morning. An officer went to the subject’s address and spoke to a woman who said the subject had taken her vehicle without permission. Officers and other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the subject and vehicle, but that requested was canceled about three hours later when he and the vehicle were located at Minnie Harris Park. The vehicle owner took possession of it. Later that afternoon, a 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding the subject overdosing at an address on Lake Shore Drive. He was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
1:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Ranch House Plaza.
2:22 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer located the vehicle, but it was parked and unoccupied.
3:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Arvest Bank on North Walnut.
3:24 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a counterfeit $100 bill she found on the square. An officer said the bill was marked with big letters reading, “movie prop.” Because there was no victim, she was advised she could destroy it.
5:07 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported at Bunker Road and Highway 7 North. An officer located and stopped the vehicle, advising that the driver was elderly but otherwise fine.
5:23 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside FedEx. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:33 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Highway 7 North arrested a 47-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $10,000. He was also arrested on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $590. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:37 p.m. – A man called to report a paint gun stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on North Main Street. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
5:59 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop at 2nd Street and Fick Avenue was advised a 25-year-old woman in the vehicle was wanted on a Boone County warrant. She was released to a deputy on scene. A 25-year-old ran into a nearby residence, but was later arrested for fleeing on foot with bond set at $410, as well as on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on fleeing on foot and obstructing governmental operations with no bond amount shown and a Johnson County warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:35 p.m. – Springfield, Missouri, authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on 62-year-old man for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:37 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving three calls from a female subject at an address on Cottonwood Road, although she didn’t have a medical emergency. An officer said he educated the woman on the proper procedures for use of the 911 emergency system.
9:58 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a loud noise outside a residence on North Spring Road, then people yelling and cursing before someone in a vehicle sped away. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only, but a 27-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. He was later released after posting $423 professional bond.
10:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects were separating for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.