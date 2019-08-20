12:33 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 37-year-old woman for speeding 14 over, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, as well as on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on expired driver’s license and failure to present insurance. She was later released after posting a total $1,817 professional bond.
12:47 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a vehicle parked at Minnie Harris Park.
1 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call from a female subject who said she had just been released from the emergency room and needed to talk to an inmate. When the request was denied, she stated she was going to kill herself in the ER. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was no longer suicidal and declined further medical attention.
4:15 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on West Sherman. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
5:34 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking through people’s yards on Ridge Park Road. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9 a.m. – Arkansas State Police in Newton County contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on criminal mischief and inadequate insurance during wreck with bond set at $1,975 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was transported to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:19 a.m. – A reckless driver on a motorcycle was reported eastbound on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
10:24 a.m. – A caller reported a dump truck lost a load of gravel on the Bypass near Cashsaver. An officer said the roadway was being cleared.
11:21 a.m. – A female subject called to report receiving a text from a female friend telling her the friend’s ex-boyfriend was following her around town and they were last on Airport Road. An officer spoke with both parties and determined it had been a rolling verbal disturbance, but they were separating at the time.
11:28 a.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle parked outside Neighbor’s Mill. An officer located the dog’s owner, who was advised to either turn the vehicle on so the dog could stay cool or let the dog out with them. They started the vehicle.
1:22 p.m. – A woman called to report seeing two snakes in her yard on Ozark Street. Animal Control was notified.
1:24 p.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers northbound on Highway 65 from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
1:30 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 40-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $635 professional bond.
2:35 p.m. – An 18-year-old male subject was arrested at Walmart for shoplifting. He was later released after posting $640 professional bond.
2:36 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject having a seizure outside Kum & Go. The 27-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
3:20 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and a woman outside an address on Brewer Street. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said it had been verbal only and they were separating.
3:41 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,039.46. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting professional bond.
3:52 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
4:12 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 35-year-old man for driving left of center and DWI with bond set at $1,030. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for detox after being treated at NARMC for a high blood alcohol content.
4:50 p.m. – A caller reported someone driving slowly across the parking lot outside The Links. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
5:21 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for failure to appear in court with bond set at $940 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:48 p.m. – A female subject called to report her phone was missing from her residence after her boyfriend left. An officer advised her she needed to sober up and clean her house to make sure the phone was missing before filing a complaint.
7:49 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside a residence on North Willow. An officer said there had been a verbal dispute, but the parties agreed to separate for the night.
8:20 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject whose driver’s license was suspended was driving recklessly on Ozark Street. Officers were notified.
9:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle outside the old junior high. He later said the subject had just gone through a break-up and was sitting and thinking things over.
9:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report his bicycle stolen while he was working at Taco Bell. A formal complaint was filed.
9:40 p.m. – An officer transported a male subject from NARMC to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:17 p.m. – A caller reported three suspicious subjects around a vehicle and dumpster outside an address on Mountain View Drive. An officer said the vehicle was leaving when he arrived on scene.
10:32 p.m. – A caller reported someone playing loud music in the area of storage units on Highway 43 North. An officer said the subjects agreed to turn down the music.
10:54 p.m. – A Walmart employee called stating a customer reported a fight outside the store. An officer spoke to a group of individuals outside who said nothing had happened and everything was fine.
11:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol arrested a 30-year-old man on an alias bench warrant charging him as a habitual offender with second-degree forgery and theft of property with no bond amount shown. However, it was determined the man had actually appeared in court on that warrant earlier in the day and it hadn’t been cleared from the system, so he was released.
