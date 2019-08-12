3:28 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a man suffering with low blood sugar was threatening to use a shotgun at an address on South Cherry. An officer said the subject was taken to the ground due to erratic behavior, but he was treated on scene by EMS and was fine afterward. He also refused treatment for scrapes from the use of force.
7:25 a.m. – An Orion truck driver called stating he had accidentally snagged a cable line while backing out at the J. Smith Henley Federal Building. A report was made.
9:50 a.m. – An employee at Sears went to the HPD to report receiving forged checks. An officer spoke with a detective and determined the case was already under investigation.
9:51 a.m. – A DHS investigator reported a 6-year-old girl had been bitten by a dog. Animal Control was notified.
10:26 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report receiving fraudulent checks. An officer said the original incident happened in Green Forest, so an affidavit and other paperwork would have to be filed for a complaint was made.
10:24 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with a patient under a psychiatric hold. An officer said the subject agreed to cooperate with hospital staff.
11:04 a.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a natural gas meter on North Robinson. Firefighters and Black Hills Energy were also notified.
11:12 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject talking to himself while walking around the parking lot outside Equity Bank on East Ridge. An officer said the subject was OK at the time.
11:15 a.m. – A caller reported a toddler wearing only a wet diaper was wandering around unattended outside The Links. A DHS worker was also notified to take possession of the child.
12:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at First National Bank Drive and Rock Springs Road.
12:35 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance on the porch of the Boone County Courthouse. An officer spoke to the subjects and they agreed to calm down and move along.
1:09 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male subject leaving the hospital on a scooter after being given pain medication. Officers were notified.
1:13 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Vista Drive due to speeders. Officers were notified.
1:18 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman performing lewd acts in a vehicle parked off the Bypass, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
1:28 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 37-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,420 bond.
2:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had taken the registration sticker from her license plate. Information noted for future reference.
2:42 p.m. – A caller reported an individual bitten by a dog while walking on North Willow. Animal Control was notified.
3:44 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog she had taken in bit her and was growling at her 9-year-old son. A formal complaint was filed.
3:55 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of First National Title.
4:09 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
4:39 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on Redman. Information noted for future reference.
4:45 p.m. – A 73-year-old man reported locking his keys in his vehicle outside ALDI. Assist completed.
4:50 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a psychiatric patient. Assist completed.
6:55 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for theft of property with bond set at $660. The warrant was confirmed valid.
8:03 p.m. – A caller reported finding a debit card at the Dollar General on West Rush. An officer said he would try to return the card to the owner.
8:09 p.m. – A caller reported two unsecured children in a vehicle southbound on Highway 65 from Good Guys Pizza. Officers were notified.
9:10 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a male subject for DWI and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,455. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:31 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 23-year-old male subject for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,420 professional bond.
9:56 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot of the Meadow Park Plaza. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
10:04 p.m. – A woman called to report her 17-year-old granddaughter didn’t return home from work after getting off at 8:30. An officer responded, but the girl called her grandmother while he was present.
10:08 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject was camping outside the Yamaha Shop. An officer said the 57-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to move along.
10:22 p.m. – An unattended death was reported at an address on St. Andrews Drive. The coroner’s office was also notified.
10:26 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported near Casey’s on South Main. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
10:55 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man for DWI with bond set at $890. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:22 p.m. – A caller reported two people performing lewd acts in a vehicle parked outside the old junior high. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
