12:25 a.m. – A caller reported a loud party at The Links. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
12:48 a.m. – A caller reported someone with a flashlight walking around the back yard of a residence on West Ridge, but an officer said it was just the home owner.
2:15 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating she couldn’t find her mother and grandmother and that there were people she didn’t know at her residence. An officer said the caller woke up and thought she was home alone, but everything was fine.
4:02 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing black walking on Goblin Drive near Industrial Park Road. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:43 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject driving around town on a suspended license. Officers were notified.
8:35 a.m. – A caller reported a subject who appeared to be camping in the grassy area between Walmart and Arby’s. An officer said the 57-year-old woman was feeding cats, but wasn’t camping.
10 a.m. – A woman called to report a recycling bin missing from a residence on Oriole. Information noted for Orion.
10:30 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near North Spring Road.
11:49 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report medication stolen from her residence. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
11:52 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a female subject who had tipped over a scooter. He said the tires were bald, causing the mishap, but the subject was on her way again.
11:56 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the square. An officer said the dog was taken to its place of residence and the information was left for Animal Control due to it becoming an ongoing issue.
12:04 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was involved in an ongoing custody battle and her mother was refusing to let her get her clothing from her former residence. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
12:25 p.m. – A woman called to report two male subjects had tried to break into her residence. She said she wasn’t home at the time, but her roommate was and said the subjects were on foot. A formal complaint was filed.
2:32 p.m. – An employee at Shoe Show reported a male subject tried to shoplift merchandise, then left the store in an older model vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
5:55 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested an 18-year-old female subject for driving on a license suspended for DWI. She was later released after posting $640 professional bond.
5:40 p.m. – A caller reported a domestic disturbance at The Links. An officer responded and spoke to a man and his mother, but they said there had been no disturbance and everything was fine.
6:15 p.m. – An officer on patrol was approached by a female subject stating a man with a backpack had been cutting wires around a natural gas meter outside Claridge on Highway 65 South. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area and there was no obvious damage to any property on scene.
7:06 p.m. – A man called to report his 17-year-old son as a runaway. A formal complaint was filed and officers were advised to watch for the boy. The man called back the following afternoon to report his son returned home.
7:11 p.m. – A female subject called to report an unwanted male subject at her residence on Campus Avenue. An officer responded and arrested the 40-year-old caller for third-degree domestic battery. She was later released after posting $1,710 professional bond.
9:08 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving several non-emergency calls from occupants of a residence on South Ash. An officer said the subjects were intoxicated, but he had a lengthy conversation with them about abusing the emergency phone system.
9:09 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 44-year-old man who was possibly trying to commit suicide by cop. Officers were notified.
9:14 p.m. – A caller reported three subjects in pickups driving recklessly on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
9:54 p.m. – Arkansas State Police in Crawford County contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 54-year-old woman for theft of property with bond set at $660. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
10:29 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a female subject screaming at an address on South Ash. Officers responded and arrested a 39-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:44 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver westbound on East Prospect from Highway 7. Officers were notified.
11:56 p.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers on the parking lot outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he arrived.
