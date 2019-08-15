6:14 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject looking in vehicles parked outside NARMC. The caller said the subject left on foot when he realized he had been seen. An officer didn’t locate the subject in the area.
6:53 a.m. – An officer advised he was going to Jefferson County (Colorado) to transport a male inmate back to the HPD.
7:40 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a suspended driver’s license was driving southbound on Highway 65 from Meadow Lane. An officer stopped the vehicle described, but it was a female driver.
8:34 a.m. – A woman from out of state called to talk to an officer about her juvenile son being molested in Harrison. A statement form was sent to the caller to complete and return for a formal complaint.
10 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle outside Walmart. An officer spoke to the 60-year-old man, who had just parked in the shade to wait for his daughter.
10:15 a.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
10:43 a.m. – An officer on patrol was approached by a woman stating she had found a loose pit bull on North Pine. She asked the information be noted in case someone reported the dog missing.
10:44 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out directing traffic at Pine and Beverly while Entergy worked on a line.
12:25 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male shoplifter fled the store in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65. A formal complaint was filed.
12:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Pizza Hut on North Main.
1 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Pine and Central.
1:53 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor’s dog went onto his property and bit him. Animal Control determined the owner had proof of rabies vaccination, but the dog would be quarantined for 10 days and the owner would be cited for dog at large.
1:56 p.m. – A man called to report someone threw a suspicious article on his yard and he was afraid it might harm his dog. Extra patrol was issued.
2:21 p.m. – An employee at Youth Bridge reported a 16-year-old boy reported as a runaway out of Boone County had been at the facility more than an hour earlier. Officers were notified.
2:34 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 15-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
2:44 p.m. – An officer at the station arrested a 23-year-old female subject for distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual contact involving a child, computer child exploitation, endangering the welfare of a minor and knowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor. She was later released after posting $10,000 professional bond.
3:06 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly man had been sitting in a vehicle parked outside the Post Office with the windows rolled up for about 20 minutes. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
3:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Main Street. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the passenger was intoxicated, but the driver was fine.
3:44 p.m. – A landlord called to report finding a shotgun in a vacant rental property and she wanted to make sure it wasn’t stolen. An officer said it hadn’t been reported stolen, so the caller advised she would take possession of it.
4:13 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported on East Womack. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:15 p.m. – An officer on patrol was notified that a 36-year-old woman was wanted on a BCSO arrest warrant. She was taken to the sheriff’s office and released to a deputy.
4:26 p.m. – An employee at Bypass Liquor called to report receiving checks written on a closed account. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
6:40 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Bunker Road. Information left for Animal Control.
7:06 p.m. – A caller reported two aggressive dogs running loose on Middle Street. Information left for Animal Control.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported two copperheads in a yard on Ozark Street. An officer said the reptiles were gone when he arrived.
7:50 p.m. – A woman called to report not having water at an address on Cottonwood Road. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
8:40 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject holding a toddler standing in the middle of Main Street in front of Shelby’s. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:44 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was notified the license plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen more than two years earlier. A 19-year-old male subject was arrested for theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia, then later released after posting $1,295 professional bond.
11:43 p.m. – A woman called to report a possible prowler outside her residence on North 2nd Street, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.
