1:01 a.m. – An on-call mental health worker reported receiving a call from a male subject who said he was homeless and needed help at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the 53-year-old man wasn’t suicidal and just needed someone to talk to.
1:21 a.m. – A woman called to report someone possibly outside her residence on Highway 7 North. She said her dogs were barking “like crazy” and wouldn’t stop. An officer said there was an armadillo outside and he chased it from the property.
6:57 a.m. – A man in Michigan called to report his daughter went to Harrison with her boyfriend to visit a friend at The Links. He said he spoke with her two days earlier, at which time she said she was leaving. However, she hadn’t arrived home and hadn’t been heard from since. An officer said he would contact the friend at The Links for further information.
8:07 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about people leaving trash cans all week on the sidewalk along North Chestnut, but she disconnected before an officer was available to take the call.
9:19 a.m. – An employee at House of Hope called to request three individuals be issued criminal trespass warnings for the facility due to threats against staff. Officers were notified. About an hour later, a caller reported one of the subjects had returned to the facility, but an officer said she was gone when he arrived.
9:25 a.m. – A 47-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property at Hudson’s Supermarket. She was later released after posting $660 professional bond and she was also issued a criminal trespass warning for the business.
9:33 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out at Valley Springs School helping juvenile probation. Assist completed.
10:33 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on West Holt.
11:28 a.m. – A caller reported a baby had been left in a vehicle for about 20 minutes outside Sally’s Beauty Supply before the driver left southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
11:45 a.m. – An officer transported a male inmate from the Newton County Jail to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been working on his vehicle, then left his phone on the hood when he took the car for a test drive. He said he used the tracker to find the phone and it showed to be outside an address on East South Avenue, but he hadn’t been there on the test drive. He said he would call if he needed an officer when he went to the address or he would take documentation to the HPD to file a report for it being stolen.
12:27 p.m. – A man called to report having problems with a neighbor regarding a tree that went down during a recent storm. He said he was having a tree trimmer take care of the tree, but he was concerned the neighbor might create an issue. Information noted for future reference.
12:47 p.m. – A caller reported the traffic signal at Forward Drive and Industrial Park Road was malfunctioning. The Street Department was notified and a four-way stop sign was placed at the intersection.
1:28 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 69-year-old man for driving on a license suspended for DWI. He was later released after posting $640 professional bond.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle at Holt and Lucille. An officer said the vehicle belonged at the residence and was legally parked.
2 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 29-year-old man wanted on felony arrest warrants. Officers were notified.
2:12 p.m. – A caller reported a loose dog harassing other dogs on North Rowland. Animal Control was notified.
2:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Forward Drive and Industrial Park Road.
2:46 p.m. – A caller reported two puppies roaming loose on East Bower. The owner was notified to round up the pups.
3:03 p.m. – A caller reported cows loose at Bunker Road and Wellington. Animal Control was notified.
4:23 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife harassing him by text message and phone. Information noted for future reference.
7:23 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 47-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance with bond set at $785. She was later released on a signature bond.
7:34 p.m. – A caller reported a large dog running loose on Sherwood Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
7:57 p.m. – A man called to report he was backing out of a parking place outside Walmart when a male subject walked into the side of the vehicle and became belligerent. The caller said he had his family with him at the time, so he took them home and the subject was gone when he returned. He asked the information be noted for future reference.
8:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Good Guys Pizza.
8:48 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Industrial Park Road, possibly on his way to an address on South Vine. An officer located the vehicle in that area, but it was unoccupied.
9:18 p.m. – A male subject called to report a reckless driver behind him on Main Street flashing his headlights. An officer stopped the vehicle and found the driver was having trouble with the vehicle.
11:50 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking a subject walking into the gym at the High School, but he was part of a cleaning crew.
11:59 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported a vehicle had been parked and running outside the store for about two hours. An officer located the driver, who said he was just talking on the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.