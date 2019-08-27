12:22 a.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
3:51 a.m. – An 11-year-old boy at a motel called via 911 to report he couldn’t find his mother. He said he had last seen her about 11 p.m. An officer responded and said the mother had been visiting another room and came outside when the officer called her phone.
7:26 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Central Avenue and South Sycamore.
8:42 a.m. – A caller reported some individuals in a suspicious white SUV had been coming and going behind Walmart for several days. An officer spoke to the man and woman, who said they were homeless and had come to Harrison from Mountain Home to look for employment. They said the battery in the vehicle was dead and they were trying to charge it. An officer helped them with the vehicle so they could move along, but they had made arrangements with House of Hope for assistance.
8:51 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver at Pine and Central. Officers were notified.
9:11 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had been receiving threatening text messages from a man all year long, but they were getting more serious as of late. She was advised to contact the BCSO due to her residence being outside the city limits.
9:36 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Stephenson and Maple.
9:36 a.m. – A woman called to report she had dropped off her 6-year-old granddaughter with her mother at her place of employment the previous Friday and hadn’t heard from them since. She was advised to go to the HPD to file a missing person complaint if she wished. Other local law enforcement agencies were also notified to watch for the subjects. About 45 minutes later, the woman called again stating her eldest granddaughter talked with her father out of town and he said the woman and child were at his residence, but the call was disconnected before she could talk to them. Information noted for future reference.
10 a.m. – A caller reported a Red Oak Baptist Church van had been vandalized. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol issued.
10:56 a.m. – A 39-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property at Walmart. She was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
12:01 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject sitting near the back door at Little Caesar’s. An officer spoke to the 43-year-old man, but he wasn’t causing problems and didn’t appear to need any assistance.
12:02 p.m. – A 21-year-old male subject went to the HPD to be served with an arrest warrant for second-degree battery. He was later released after posting $10,000 professional bond.
12:42 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report being harassed by another man. An officer spoke to the man, but said no complaint could be filed without additional information.
12:47 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Hardee’s. Officers were notified.
1:28 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East College. Animal Control was notified and the dog was returned home. The owner’s roommate was advised to have the owner contact police regarding the dog.
1:30 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose and barking at people on South Walnut. Animal Control said the owners agreed to put the dog in the residence.
2:04 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been taken without her permission by two subjects claiming to be her employees. The GPS locator showed the vehicle to be outside the city limits and Boone County authorities were able to locate it before it was entered as stolen. The two subjects in the vehicle were taken to the Boone County Jail for identification and incarceration.
2:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Airport Road.
2:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject panhandling at the entrance to Walmart. The caller said the subject also had a dog, but there was no water or shade for it. An officer checked all panhandlers at Walmart entrances who had dogs and said the animals were fine.
3:09 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer go to a wrecker service in town and detain a 67-year-old man until a deputy arrived. Assist completed.
3:21 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Mt. Vista Health and Rehab. Information logged per policy.
3:23 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart. Information logged for insurance purposes.
3:25 p.m. – An employee at the Ranch House called requesting it be noted that a male employee was very emotional after being terminated. Information logged for future reference.
3:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Golden Pawn.
4:49 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Dairy Queen. The caller was able to identify the other driver’s license plate number, so a formal complaint was filed.
4:51 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 46-year-old woman for no seat belt and driving while license canceled. She was later released after posting $255 professional bond.
5:14 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with an unruly female patient. An officer said the subject agreed to calm down.
5:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a bushy beard growling like a bear at people outside Tractor Supply. An officer spoke to the 43-year-old man and said he was fine, but looking for a pay phone to call someone.
6:50 p.m. – A man called to report he accidentally locked his children in a vehicle parked outside Spirit Mart. An officer wasn’t able to unlock the vehicle, so the subject was advised to call a locksmith.
8:58 p.m. – Two reckless drivers were reported on the parking lot outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he arrived.
10:49 p.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots on Beverly Drive, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
10:51 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 51-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,335. The warrant was confirmed valid.
11:39 p.m. – An employee at Domino’s reported a male subject started a fight with another employee, then left in a vehicle in an unknown direction of travel. A formal complaint was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.