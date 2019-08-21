12:15 a.m. – An employee at Days Inn requested an officer escort a male subject from the property after he was caught trying to get into other people’s vehicles. An officer said the 40-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
1:16 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Green Forest the previous night. Officers were notified.
4:37 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with someone sleeping in front of a store on the square. The 19-year-old male subject agreed to move along.
6:16 a.m. – A male subject called stating his church was planning an event at the Sports Complex, but he had been issued a criminal trespass warning for the park. He was advised he could attend the event, but he was also warned not to cause any problems.
8:54 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver pulling onto the lot at Ben Eddings Auto Group. Officers were notified.
9:11 a.m. – A 54-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with an HPD read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no proof of insurance and a BCSO read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on public intoxication, domestic battery, third-degree assault on a household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was later released with a new court date.
9:17 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her neighbor harassing her regarding her children. The officer explained the proper steps to resolve the matter.
9:27 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report prescription medications were stolen from her purse after she left it in the bathroom at Walmart five days earlier. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
9:51 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from a residence on South Pine had returned. An officer arrested the 61-year-old man for harassment and violation of a no contact order. He was later released after posting $1,300 professional bond.
10:57 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. A 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was granted a medical furlough to seek treatment, but he went back to the HPD later and was released on professional bond.
11:16 a.m. – An employee at Calamity Cactus called stating a male subject had been going to the store and acting inappropriately toward female employees. An officer explained the process for a criminal trespass warning.
11:35 a.m. – A female subject reported receiving a call from a man who wanted to talk to her about her student loans. When she told him she hadn’t taken any such loans, he threatened her with bodily harm. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued for her residence.
11:43 a.m. – A caller reported someone took an object from a vehicle and placed it on the stop sign at Prospect and Walnut. An officer said the item appeared to be part of a geocache.
12:09 p.m. – A reckless driver who was either texting and driving or going through paperwork while driving was reported southbound on the Bypass near Quality Feed. Officers were notified.
12:08 p.m. – Benton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated awaiting extradition.
12:23 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license she found at Minnie Harris Park.
12:35 p.m. – A 35-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
12:42 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she let her granddaughter borrow a vehicle, but a man took it from her at an unknown location. A formal complaint was filed for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1:42 p.m. – A Juvenile Probation officer requested an officer help search a vehicle on West Rush. Assist completed.
1:50 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop on Arbor Drive discovered a possible explosive device in the vehicle. The Bentonville Police Bomb Squad was called in and rendered the device safe. The road was reopened about 5:30 p.m. and a 29-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,500. He was later released on a signature bond because the Boone County Jail was full.
3:56 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 33-year-old man for possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $10,000 professional bond.
4:16 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects got out of a vehicle with Vermont license plates, put their backpacks on the trunk and walked away from the vehicle in different directions. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said they were traveling across country and were going to try to make some money while in Harrison.
4:55 p.m. – A caller reported a driver with emergency flashers activated entering the south city limits on Highway 65. An officer followed the vehicle to NARMC, but noted no reckless driving violations.
5:14 p.m. – A caller reported a dog roaming loose on North Walnut. She said she was filling a five-gallon bucket with water for the animal. An officer located the owner of the dog and explained the potential consequences of not caring for his dog.
5:23 p.m. – A man called via 911 to talk to an officer about problems with his family members. An officer went to the location on South Ash and spoke to the parties. The caller was advised to stay away from his family members in the house and he said he would be looking for a place to move.
6:03 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking on Highway 65 near Splash Car Wash. Officers were notified, but the subject wasn’t located.
6:11 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a bicycle northbound on Highway 65 entering the south city limits was falling off the bike and possibly intoxicated. The 28-year-old man fled on foot when approached by officers, but he was apprehended and arrested for public intoxication and fleeing on foot with bond set at $800, as well as on HPD warrants for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630 cash only and failure to pay fines on no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident with bond set at $555 cash only. He was also arrested on BCSO warrants for theft of property and failure to pay fines on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with total bond set at $2,330 cash only, a Searcy County warrant for littering on highway, drinking in public, tampering with physical evidence and no driver’s license with bond set at $2,415, and a Vermont Department of Correction warrant for driving under the influence third offense. He was released on a signature bond on HPD charges and taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:22 p.m. – A caller reported an older man walking around Grandma’s House with a flashlight and ringing the doorbell. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was looking for his nieces after they were taken from his residence. He was advised to contact the BCSO.
9:03 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
