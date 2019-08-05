12:43 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
4:59 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a loud noise in the area of Cherry Lane. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate anything suspicious.
5:04 a.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer help her with a flat tire on her vehicle on Goblin Drive. An officer said the subject didn’t have the right sized tools and he didn’t either, so a wrecker service was notified.
5:08 a.m. – An over-the-road truck driver called to report a suspicious vehicle had followed him for an extended distance, then pulled onto the Walmart parking lot when he stopped. An officer said the vehicle was unoccupied when he arrived on scene.
9:57 a.m. – A woman called to report her son and his girlfriend were quietly taunting her while she was trying to eat at an address on North Olive. An officer responded and arrested the 26-year-old man on an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,255 cash only and a BCSO warrant for failure to pay child support with bond set at $2,000 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:31 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North 3rd Street tried to attack her dog. An officer spoke to the owners and they put the dog away.
11:13 a.m. – A woman called to report two puppies showed up at her residence. She said she fed them, but couldn’t keep them. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she would try to find homes for the dogs because the city pound was full.
11:35 a.m. – A caller reported an elderly woman in a vehicle outside Harrison Animal Clinic appeared to be disoriented and might need help getting home. An officer said the woman declined medical treatment and didn’t appear to be in distress, but he followed her to her residence.
12:32 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report losing her wallet, possibly in the area of Main Street Merchandise Outlet. Information noted in case it was turned in.
12:49 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a vehicle that had been abandoned at a residence on East Gordon for about a month. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer said it could be towed at the owner’s expense.
1:12 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject on the weir at Lake Harrison. The officer logged him in the area and told him to stay off the weir.
1:10 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject riding a motorcycle on the parking lot outside First United Methodist Church. An officer spoke to the mother of the subject, who said he had ridden the moped across the parking lot, but wouldn’t do it again.
1:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report littering under all bridges in town. He said he spends time picking up after the homeless. An officer explained the consequences of camping or littering in the city limits and thanked the caller for picking up trash when needed.
1:29 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
2:32 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious and shirtless male subject with tattoos on both legs was walking around Westwood and North Liberty taking pictures. An officer didn’t locate anyone in the area matching that description.
3:57 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:04 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a ring stolen. Before an officer could go back to the station, he left and said he would return when officers weren’t so busy.
4:44 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had wrecked a motorcycle on Airport Road. She said the subject had some cuts on his hands, but also seemed impaired. An officer arrested the 53-year-old man for DWI No. 3, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $2,845. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:50 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting in a vehicle at Minnie Harris Park appeared to be drinking a beer. An officer said no one was in or around the vehicle when he arrived and the report was unfounded.
5:35 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the bushes behind Arby’s. The caller said it appeared to have been parked there or it might have popped out of gear and rolled to the location. Information noted at the time. About 9:15 the next morning, another caller reported the vehicle was still there, but it then had damage and the license plate was missing. Management was advised they could have the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense. An officer requested other local law enforcement agencies watch for the subject believed to be driving the car, a 38-year-old man who was apparently on parole. About 2 that afternoon, a caller reported the male subject had returned to the vehicle and was yelling profanities, which bothered people in the area. An officer said EMS was called to check out the subject, but he was only a little dehydrated and not a danger to himself or others. The subject agreed to move along as soon as he could make arrangements with a wrecker service.
7:45 p.m. – A woman called to report her landlord showed up at her residence on South Kelly and was harassing juveniles. She said she had been served an eviction notice, but still had nearly a month to vacate. An officer spoke to the landlord, who said he had gone to the residence to try to collect rent money.
10:10 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the occupants agreed to turn down the music.
10:16 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance in a residence on North Allen. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties involved agreed to separate.
10:44 p.m. – Fayetteville Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,685. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
10:46 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
11:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking two suspicious vehicles at Minnie Harris Park, but he later said the owners were out on the walking trail.
