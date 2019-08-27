2:09 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with suspicious activity at First Assembly of God Church. He later said family members of a reported runaway were staying at the church to make sure he didn’t break in.
2:32 a.m. – A man called to report his 12-year-old niece and her friend had gone outside to sit in a car when two men knocked on the windows of the vehicle and the girls ran away. The man said he located his niece, but the other girl was still missing. An officer determined the girl had been lying to her uncle and the other girl was at a party at another residence. The officer then discovered there were several juveniles at the party and their parents didn’t know either. The youth were all released to their parents.
8:43 a.m. – A woman called to report a snake in her garage on Magnolia and she wasn’t sure if it was venomous or not. An officer advised he found a large worm in the structure.
9:39 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
10:19 a.m. – A caller reported the traffic signal at the north interchange was malfunctioning, but an officer said the signal was working fine while he was observing.
11:58 a.m. – A 26-year-old man who went to the HPD to talk to an officer about harassment was arrested on an HPD warrant for third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $1,710 professional bond. Later, he reported a woman had been violating the protection order he held against her. A formal complaint was filed.
5:31 p.m. – A caller reported the AT&T Store shouldn’t close for another half hour, but the doors were locked and chairs were scattered around inside. An officer said there were no chairs displaced and everything seemed to be fine. Dispatch wasn’t able to make contact with any store representatives.
5:22 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Pine near the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center.
5:37 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Industrial Park Road. The officer said the subject didn’t want to harm himself and submitted to medical treatment.
6:17 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject harassing and threatening other people at Minnie Harris Park. An officer determined there had been a verbal altercation between several subjects, but everything was fine at the time.
6:53 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on North Walnut. An officer said the 40-year-old man in the car was just waiting for his wife.
8:27 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman who seemed to be hysterical and couldn’t give her exact location, although her cell phone appeared to be at a residence on South Ash. Officers responded and arrested a 45-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:15 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer responded, but the occupants said it had been verbal only.
9:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported a male jail inmate had received a message stating his girlfriend had been attacked at a residence on East Bunn. An officer said no one was at the residence and the female subject hadn’t reported to the hospital for treatment of any injuries.
9:33 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman walking in the roadway on Highway 65 in front of Hardee’s. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking in the area.
10:03 p.m. – A woman called to report someone threw a rock at her vehicle when she was leaving the NARMC parking lot. She said she thought it could have been some juveniles parked in a Jeep outside the hospital. She declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
11:43 p.m. – A female subject called to report that a male subject drove past her three times offering her a ride as she was walking home from work. She said he was last seen southbound on North Spruce, but an officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
