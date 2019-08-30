12:16 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an RV parked at Woodland Park. The occupants said they had stopped because they were tired, but they were advised to go somewhere else to camp.
12:54 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a criminal trespass warning he had been issued, but no such warning was on file.
3:34 a.m. – A man called to report a Bluetooth speaker and some phone chargers stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside Ozark Mountain Inn. A formal theft complaint was filed.
4:23 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an elderly female subject walking on Main Street. The officer said the 81-year-old woman was bleeding and thought she was in Atlanta. She declined medical treatment, but her son was contacted and took her home.
7:06 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer regarding her options if her child refused to go to school. The officer said the woman became irate and refused to let him talk to the child.
9:24 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North 3rd Street again. Animal Control was notified.
9:32 a.m. – A woman called to report a transformer beside Capps Road had blown and was smoking. Entergy was notified.
10:38 a.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to talk to an officer about squatters in a vacant rental unit. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
11:01 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on the Bypass in front of D&H Glass.
11:24 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on the Bypass. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
1:10 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject left the area in a vehicle after shoplifting some items. Video surveillance footage was collected and a formal complaint was filed.
1:44 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 44-year-old man for violation of a protection order with bond set at $1,380. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
2:02 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject panhandling at the corner of Stephenson and Willow. An officer said the 54-year-old woman was issued a warning.
1:56 p.m. – A male subject called requesting options for removing a dead animal from the attic of his residence. Animal Control was notified.
2:44 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call regarding a man trying to drag a woman into a pickup. The only information they had was that the woman was able to get away from the man and get into another pickup, then both vehicle left southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
3:19 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Forward Drive and Industrial Park Road.
3:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of Highway 65 near TCBY. Officers were notified.
3:36 p.m. – A woman from Bella Vista called to report a dog missing from her residence. She asked that the information be noted for future reference.
3:58 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $855 cash bond.
4:06 p.m. – A woman called to report someone tried to break into her residence and she thought she knew who it was. An officer said the woman only wanted extra patrol on North Rowland.
4:11 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report witnessing an adult dog jump a fence on South Maple and attack a puppy. He said someone stopped and picked up the puppy, but he thought it had been killed. Animal Control was notified.
4:12 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported an unwanted male subject at the store. Officers were on a priority call and the subject was gone when one arrived at the store, but he would be issued a criminal trespass warning when located next.
4:14 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries and one vehicle rolled over was reported at Hester Drive and Highway 65.
4:22 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a man followed her from Harrison to Lead Hill. Information noted for future reference.
4:28 p.m. – A woman called to report three juveniles going into the former band hall at the old junior high. Before an officer arrived, she called again to report they had left the building on foot. Officers were notified.
4:50 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a woman who fainted on the Walmart parking lot. He said the woman had undergone dental work that day, but was otherwise fine.
5:12 p.m. – Officers out at an address on North Cherry arrested a male subject on a bench warrant for first-degree terroristic threatening. He was later released after posting $5,000 bond. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence about 7 p.m.
5:42 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting while walking on North 3rd Street. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
4:46 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 41-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,550 and on a bench warrant charging him as a habitual offender with possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,500. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:03 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Coy Street due to speeders.
6:21 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was approached by a 43-year-old man suffering a medical emergency at Minnie Harris Park. He was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
6:26 p.m. – A woman called to report having problems with a neighbor. She was advised to contact management of the apartment complex and to have no further contact with the neighbor until the issue was resolved.
7:03 p.m. – A man called to report his foster daughter as a runaway. An officer located the 15-year-old girl walking on Capps Road and took her home.
7:25 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject looking in vehicles parked outside NAPA Auto Parts, but he left on foot when he noticed he was being watched. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area. A woman called later to report he had tried to get in her locked vehicle. Information noted for future reference.
7:57 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,400, as well as a Boone County warrant for non-payment of child support with bond set at $4,000 cash only and an Arkansas Board of Parole warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:13 p.m. – A caller reported a mother and daughter fighting at McDonald’s on North Main. An officer spoke to the parties and said it had been verbal only.
11:57 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report a possibly intoxicated driver left Minnie Harris Park about 15 minutes before she called. Officers were notified.
