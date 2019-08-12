2:59 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a combined BCSO/HPD warrant for theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,050 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
4:29 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on North Robinson. An officer said the 21-year-old male subject in the vehicle was homeless and sleeping, but he agreed to move along.
10:54 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler losing chicken byproducts from the trailer while southbound on South Pine. Officers were notified.
11:28 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Meadowlane Circle. Officers were notified.
12:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Share & Care.
12:34 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside First Baptist Church. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:43 p.m. – A caller reported dog left in a vehicle outside Country Mart. An officer said the windows were rolled down and the vehicle parked in the shade, so the animals weren’t in distress.
1 p.m. – A caller reported someone entered his unsecured residence on Ruff Lane while he was out of town and damaged property. A formal complaint was filed.
3:17 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a male subject who had physically abused her. The information was noted and a formal complaint was filed.
5:44 p.m. – A caller reported the strong odor of natural gas in the area of the Dollar General on Capps Road. An officer and firefighters were dispatched, but they said the report was unfounded.
5:54 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Hester Drive from Highway 65. Officers were notified.
8:17 p.m. – Jefferson County (Colorado) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on 41-year-old man for two counts of rape with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:48 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a car reported stolen by unknown suspects. Officers were notified.
11:03 p.m. – A caller reported hearing screaming and yelling outside a residence on North Spring Street, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.