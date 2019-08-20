12:01 a.m. – A caller reported a rolling domestic dispute in a vehicle on Union Road. Officers were notified, but they didn’t locate the vehicle.
3:43 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer at an address on Tamarind. A woman had reported a man showed up at the residence stating he had been hit by a car. He declined medical treatment and said he was waiting for a friend to take him to the hospital. About an hour later, the woman called to report the 48-year-old man had been lying about his friend picking him up. An officer issued the man a criminal trespass warning and he left the area. She called back again to report the man had returned after being issued a warning. An officer arrested the man for criminal trespass with bond set at $390, but he was later released on a signature bond because jails in Boone and Newton counties were full.
3:49 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject panhandling outside Walmart. An officer said the 33-year-old man agreed to move along.
5:23 a.m. – A female subject called to report authorities in Independence County were brainwashing her children. Local authorities were notified. She called back later that day stating she was getting no help from Batesville Police. She was referred to her local law enforcement.
8:03 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose on South Walnut. An officer said the city pound was full, so the information was left for Animal Control.
9:38 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found at Minnie Harris Park.
10:52 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject had been hanging around Casey’s on South Main for about 45 minutes. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
11:04 a.m. – A caller reported one man assaulted another outside an address on North Willow, but they had separated. An officer filed an informational report.
12:12 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man had assaulted her at her residence on Union Road. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived, but officers were asked to watch for him. A formal battery complaint was filed.
12:02 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around the First Presbyterian Church and banging on the walls. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:19 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of the Durand Center.
12:38 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her son were at McDonald’s on Main Street for visitation with his children when the other party took the children into a bathroom and locked the door. An officer responded, but said neither party involved was being truthful about the incident.
1:02 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Beverly Drive. Officers were notified.
1:13 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
1:46 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject without a driver’s license was still driving on Meadowlane Circle. Officers were notified.
1:48 p.m. – A man called to report he was working on a cell phone tower on West Newman when an elderly woman came out of a house and began yelling at him. He said he continued working, then found a mirror broken off his truck when he was done. An officer filed a formal complaint for a hit-and-run wreck.
2:49 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a natural gas meter on West Newman. Firefighters and Black Hills Energy were also notified.
3:46 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported several children left unattended at a residence on North Lucille, but an officer said the father was present and everything was fine.
6:46 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $3,906 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:58 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend tried to drag her into his vehicle and was being violent. An officer determined the incident actually occurred outside the city limits, so a Boone County deputy took over the call.
8:01 p.m. – A woman called to report a bat in her daughter’s bedroom on South Cherry. Assist completed.
8:07 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject left the store and had possibly shoplifted merchandise. The employee didn’t know what the man took, but asked that he be issued a criminal trespass warning for the store if located.
9:22 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 43-year-old woman wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in Mt. Judea. Officers were notified.
10:26 p.m. – A caller reported someone driving the tram used at school football games on Speer Drive. An officer said the Booster Club was taking the tram to DSI for maintenance.
11:21 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing only shorts walking northbound on Highway 65 near Airport Road. An officer said a state trooper had already taken the 31-year-old man into custody.
11:28 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver with out-of-state tags at the five-way stop on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
