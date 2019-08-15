12:49 a.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address on South Sycamore, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
2:56 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Meadowlane Circle. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects agreed to separate for the night.
4:01 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance was yelling at other customers and creating a disturbance at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer said the subject was outside the store in a vehicle and wasn’t causing problems at the time.
6:25 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officer go to the junction of Highways 7 North and 43 due to Bergman Police being in high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle, but they were soon notified the motorcycle rider stopped at Wooded Hills Road.
6:57 a.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle wreck at the Black Hills Energy substation on West Ridge Avenue. One juvenile male was cited into juvenile court for DUI and refusal to submit to chemical test and another for minor in possession of alcohol. They were taken to NARMC for treatment and released to parents.
8:44 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at Creekwood Apartments. The caller said a male subject left in a vehicle, but a woman and children were still at the address. An officer spoke to the woman, who said the disturbance had been verbal only with her estranged husband regarding child custody, but she and the children were fine.
10:25 a.m. – A caller reported a possible break-in at an address on South Pine. An officer said there was a broken window in the structure, but no one was present and there was no contact information for the owner on file.
11:05 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a female subject at an address on Mountain View Drive. An officer responded and arrested the 24-year-old woman on a Taney County (Missouri) warrant for possession of amphetamine with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
11:06 a.m. – A caller reported a six-foot black snake in the doorway at Windstream. Animal Control removed the reptile.
11:15 a.m. – Fayetteville Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and smoking in prohibited places with bond set at $1,660. The warrant was confirmed valid, but Fayetteville said she wasn’t medically stable enough to be transported, so she would contact the HPD later to take care of the warrant.
11:19 a.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle missing from Woodland Heights Apartments. He was advised to contact the wrecker service that towed it as an abandoned vehicle.
11:23 a.m. – An officer went to the Greene County Jail to transport a male inmate to the Newton County Jail.
11:30 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had been assaulted by another male subject at Minnie Harris Park. An officer responded and arrested the 19-year-old caller for assault and disorderly conduct. He was later released after posting $1,300 professional bond.
1:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report she lost a jumper box off her vehicle somewhere in town the previous day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
2:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report losing a license plate from a trailer, possibly on Highway 65 North. Information noted in case it was turned in.
2:29 p.m. – An anonymous male subject called to talk to an officer about possible fraud. He was advised it was a civil matter.
2:44 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old man on a Baxter County warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later released to a Baxter County deputy.
2:49 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child safety seats. She was referred to a school resource officer.
3:02 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the legality of shooting an animal that was attacking other animals. He was advised discharging a firearm in the city limits is illegal.
3:05 p.m. – A four-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
3:27 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested between 1 and 4 a.m. at The Links due to thefts and complaints from residents regarding someone ringing their doorbells.
3:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Western Sizzlin, but one party left the scene. An officer said the other party turned around and returned to the scene, where he was issued a citation.
3:40 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Liberty. An officer arrested a 31-year-old man on warrants for failure to appear in court on indecent exposure, public intoxication and probation violation with bond set at $3,713 cash only. However, he was later released on a signature bond because all area county jails refused to hold him.
4:18 p.m. – A caller reported a large pit bull running loose on Short Street. An officer wasn’t able to locate the owner of the dog, so the information was left for Animal Control.
5:06 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with tattoos and no teeth had been dropped off by a taxi driver at an address on North Main Street. The caller said the subject stated the taxi driver was drunk and tased him. An officer said the subject had just sat down to cool off and was going about his business.
5:12 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reportedly taken without permission and driven by a 27-year-old woman wanted on an active felony warrant. Officers were notified.
6:27 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Oak due to speeders.
7:18 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside The Links. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:32 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 20-year-old male subject for possession of controlled substance, as well as on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding and no proof of insurance and a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and failure to present driver’s license. He was later released after posting $1,733 professional bond.
