12:08 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged two male subjects, ages 33 and 45, walking on West Bower.
12:49 a.m. – A woman called to report she and her boyfriend were in a disturbance at a residence on Courtney Lane. Officers responded and arrested the 30-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but they also arrested the 26-year-old woman on the same charge with the same bond. They were both later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:53 a.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol on North Rowland due to hearing something in her back yard.
2:14 a.m. – Boone County authorities notified the HPD of a report of a flash of light and an explosion in the area of Skate Mania. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate anything suspicious.
5:50 a.m. – A reckless motorcycle rider was reported southbound on Highway 7 from Bergman. Officers were notified.
8:50 a.m. – A 34-year-old female inmate at the Newton County Jail was served with a read-only warrant for theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card. She remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:18 a.m. – A woman called to report she received an alert by phone that someone in a white pickup pulled into her driveway on East Argyle. An officer said there were several white pickups in the area, but none in the vicinity of the caller’s residence.
9:30 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a black SUV with out-of-state plates was parked on Pebble Beach Drive and that it was a frequent occurrence. An officer said the driver did yard work in the area when he was in town from working on the road.
9:44 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject called him stating he was going to the hospital to be evaluated, but the caller wasn’t convinced he would follow through. An officer checked parking lots in the area and didn’t locate the subject, so other officers were asked to watch for him.
9:58 a.m. – A woman called to report losing a single key with a dealer tag on it while she was at Casey’s on South Main. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:11 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report she had been involved in a minor wreck that morning at Spruce and Sherman. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:03 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on West Wilson Avenue. Information noted for future reference.
11:56 a.m. – Newton County authorities reported someone in a pickup was northbound on Highway 7 South and there appeared to be blood coming from the bed. An officer said the vehicle was located outside a veterinarian’s office.
11:57 a.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor’s dog tried to bite his daughter through a fence. Animal Control was notified, but no ordinances had been violated.
12:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Cottonwood Road and the Bypass.
12:45 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a habitual trespasser at Tower Manor Apartments. He was advised to call again when the subject was present.
12:55 p.m. – A construction worker called to report he was cursed at by a male subject walking a dog in the area of Cornerstone Plaza. An officer said the caller just wanted it noted that the subject also flipped him off.
1:09 p.m. – A caller reported a delusional female subject behind an address on South Cherry. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
1:16 p.m. – An employee at The Links reported a possibly abandoned vehicle on the parking lot. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was advised it could be towed at the owner’s expense.
2:18 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her mother’s credit card while she was admitted to NARMC. She was advised her mother would have to file the complaint.
2:37 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in foot pursuit of a male subject on Walnut near Northside Church of Christ. The subject ran across the Bypass and into the wooded area across from Roberts Transportation. About 30 minutes later, the 32-year-old man was located and arrested for fleeing on foot with bond set at $410. He was also arrested on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on fleeing on foot with bond set at $670 and on an Arkansas Parole Board warrant for parole violation from the original charge of tampering with physical evidence and third-degree escape with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:49 p.m. – A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia at an address on South Cherry. An officer took possession of the items.
3:59 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle from the parking lot at Pace Industries on the Bypass. Information noted for future reference.
4:14 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at Sonic on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:36 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old man for failure to appear in court on defective equipment and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,235 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
4:57 p.m. – A caller reported finding a pit bull with puppies on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said all five dogs were full grown and the caller was advised of how to contact a rescue service because the city pound was full.
6:20 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband had been having suicidal thoughts, then he became very sleepy and she thought he might have overdosed of drugs. An officer said the subject went willingly to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:05 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at an address on North Robinson. Assist completed.
7:10 p.m. – A man called to report finding a toddler unattended in the yard of an address on Windsor. An officer said the mother and child were reunited prior to his arrival.
7:50 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting on the courthouse lawn near the gazebo. An officer said the subjects weren’t fighting, but were advised to stop horsing around because it was alarming other people.
8:58 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with a suicidal patient who was being aggressive. Assist completed.
9:48 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
