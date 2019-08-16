12:10 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 46-year-old man for improper display of tags, inadequate insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations. He was later released after posting $7,690 professional bond.
12:48 a.m. – Bentonville Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and smoking in prohibited places with bond set at $1,660. The warrant was confirmed valid, but there was no HPD unit available to make a transport.
3:45 a.m. – A man called requesting it be noted that he had caught someone in the garage of his residence on Capps Road.
6:38 a.m. – A landlord called to report the tenants at a residence on South Cherry were supposed to be out of the residence that day, but they were still there. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
7 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with an extremely intoxicated male patient trying to leave the facility. An officer said the man agreed to stay and accept treatment.
9:05 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on no signal and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $2,090 and failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt and failure to present insurance with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
9:14 a.m. – A caller reported finding a backpack beside the Century 21 building on Highway 65 North. An officer said the caller would dispose of it, but wanted to make sure nothing inside was illegal.
9:31 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 32-year-old man who was wanted for aggravated domestic battery and was possibly armed. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about an hour later.
9:58 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 28-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding, failure to present driver’s license and failure to present insurance with bond set at $538. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail and released to a deputy.
10:32 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the business had returned. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for criminal trespass and theft of property. He was later released after posting $1,050 professional bond.
12:33 p.m. – A woman called to report three cows running loose on Karen Street. An officer said the cattle were put back in a pasture.
12:54 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about harassment. The officer determined that the man’s sister had taken his vehicle, which was actually registered in her name, from a towing company without his permission and that didn’t meet the threshold for harassment.
12:54 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly disoriented woman walking on North Walnut. An officer spoke to the subject, who said she was just looking for cigarettes.
1:50 p.m. – An officer out at an address on East Bunn arrested a 27-year-old man on a Carroll County warrant for failure to appear in court on no insurance with bond set at $5,370. He was later taken to the Carroll County Jail and released to a deputy.
2:03 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report receiving a threatening text message from another male subject. He declined a formal complaint, but agreed to call if he was approached by the subject while at the park.
2:20 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing a debit card at Western Sizzlin the previous night. Information noted in case it was turned in.
2:25 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a set of keys he found. An officer said the keys were returned to the owner.
2:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported near the south interchange.
3:07 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly disoriented male subject in a vehicle parked at Liberty and Bower. An officer said the subject was waiting for a school bus.
3:30 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Cherry due to plants stolen from a table. A complaint was filed for the stolen flora.
3:44 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been sitting in a running van inside the parking garage at Hotel Seville for about 45 minutes and it was creating fumes. An officer responded and arrested a 57-year-old man for DWI (drugs), refusal to submit to chemical test and possession of instruments of crime. He was later released after posting $1,990 professional bond.
4:20 p.m. – An officer out at an address on South Cherry arrested a 26-year-old woman for possession of a controlled substance. She was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
4:45 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a man harassing a woman and there was possible drug activity involved. Information passed on to detectives.
5:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone using his name and email address to make online purchases. He was advised to change his passwords and contact his bank.
6:40 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
6:41 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 54-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of instruments of crime. He was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
6:45 p.m. – A caller reported three subjects walking on North Walnut appeared to be using a controlled substance, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
6:53 p.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police requested an officer make contact with a female subject at an address on Hester Drive regarding a vehicle she borrowed and hadn’t returned. An officer said neither the subject nor the vehicle was present.
7:08 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 27-year-old man whose family hadn’t heard from in a couple of weeks. Officers were notified.
7:13 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report medication stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
8:43 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported receiving a call from a woman in a Jeep stating she was being followed northbound on Highway 7 South from Newton County. She said the driver of a pickup had been tailgating her vehicle and trying to get her to stop. An officer spoke to the woman after she drove into the city and she said she didn’t know who the subjects were or what they wanted. An officer explained the process should she decide to pursue the matter. But about 20 minutes later, a man called to report he has a shop in the Marble Falls area and had seen the Jeep outside the shop. A male subject jumped in the Jeep when he was spotted and the driver sped away. The man said he thought they might have been stealing property so he gave chase in his pickup until the area of South Hills. Information noted for future reference.
9:29 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Sycamore due to a suspected attempted break-in.
10:33 p.m. – A caller reported someone drinking alcohol in a vehicle parked at the Soccer Complex. An officer spoke to a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman in the vehicle. He said the subject was drinking cream soda and there was no alcohol on site.
10:46 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer arrest a male subject at her residence. She said she thought the subject had a warrant out for his arrest, but the officer said no such warrants were located.
