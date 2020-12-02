12:31 a.m. – A man called to report he had been receiving harassing communications for several weeks, but the frequency had escalated. He only asked that the information be noted for future reference.
6:22 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her husband’s previous arrest. Information given.
7:19 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer check on another employee who failed to show up for work. An officer said the subject overslept, but he was awakened and went to work.
7:36 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a possible one-vehicle wreck at Cherry and Bower, but he later said the windows of the vehicle were frosted over and the driver couldn’t see. Assist completed.
8:13 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had accidentally discharged a handgun and the projectile went through the wall of his residence on North Cherry. An officer filed a report for informational purposes.
9:11 a.m. – A caller reported several dogs running loose on North Robinson. Animal Control spoke to the owner of the dogs and helped with their doghouse.
10:15 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman who said she had given a male subject a ride, but she was parked outside Ozark Crossing and the subject was refusing to get out. The woman disconnected the call, but dispatch was able to return the call and she said the man had gotten out of the vehicle, so she no longer needed an officer.
10:36 a.m. – A caller reported a load of lumber lost from a vehicle at Prospect and the Bypass. An officer said the roadway was clear when he checked the area.
10:44 a.m. – A male subject called to report a mechanic was working on the transmission in the caller’s vehicle, but was refusing to return it. He was advised to contact a lawyer because it was a civil matter.
12:16 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound at a high rate of speed on Highway 65 South. Officers were notified.
12:29 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Airport Road.
2:13 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject broke the taillight from the caller’s vehicle with a baseball bat while it was parked outside Strand, then fled westbound. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief and extra patrol was issued.
2:18 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about open-carry laws. Information given.
3:02 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on North Cherry. An officer responded, but later said everything was fine at the house.
3:13 p.m. – A caller reported a car fire outside and address on East Gordon. Officers and fire fighters were also notified.
3:33 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband didn’t return home after leaving the previous night. An officer sent a request to other local law enforcement agencies to watch for the man, but the woman called about seven hours later to report he arrived home.
4:08 p.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler sideswiped another vehicle northbound on Highway 65 North and didn’t stop. An officer said a witness got the 18-wheeler stopped and he returned to the scene.
5:13 p.m. – A man called to report his juvenile son punched the caller in the eye. An officer said the boy was handicapped and the situation was defused.
6 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with a medical emergency at an address on North Spring Road due to the patient possibly being belligerent. Assist completed.
6:31 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking up and down South Chestnut creating a scene. Officers said the subject was gone when they checked the area.
8:03 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer arrested the 30-year-old man for criminal trespass, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,725 professional bond.
10:05 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle taken from Berryville that afternoon and subsequently involved in a pursuit that evening. Officers were notified.
11:32 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported leaving The Links. Officers were notified.
