12:06 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for an 81-year-old man who suffered from dementia and was reported missing. Officers were notified.
1 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was flagged down by a male subject reporting he could hear a woman screaming in a residence on Washington Avenue. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
2:07 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about an incident she had reported in the past. An officer spoke with her, but said she had no new information.
3:28 a.m. – A man called to report a male subject wearing a Christmas sweater was walking in the middle of Highway 43 near Cottonwood Road. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:55 a.m. – A 53-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for third-degree battery. He was later released after posting $930 professional bond.
8:21 p.m. – An employee at a nursing home reported an allegation of verbal abuse by another employee. The information was noted because the employee had been terminated and an internal investigation was underway.
8:52 p.m. – A woman called to report a driver ran over the mailbox in a yard on North Lucille and car parts were left behind. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
9:06 a.m. – A female subject called to report headlights stolen from a van while it was parked on North 3rd Street. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
9:31 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about possible sexual abuse. She told the officer she had been raped by an angel over the weekend. She then asked for information on filing a complaint against the officer, then on donating to the department. Information noted for future reference.
10:09 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported finding a possible controlled substance on a patient, but an officer said the item was a match.
10:34 a.m. – A man called to report a vehicle stolen from an address on West Nicholson. A formal complaint was filed and officers were advised to watch for the vehicle. He called back several hours later to report the people who took the pickup pulled up at his residence. One woman was arrested for theft of vehicle with bond set at $5,000, but she was later released on a signature bond because the Boone County Jail wasn’t taking prisoners.
10:50 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North Rowland. Animal Control was notified.
11:13 a.m. – A woman called to report a hit-and-run wreck that occurred the previous day on the north side of the square. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:44 a.m. – A 45-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft by receiving, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,420. She was later released with a new court date.
11:48 a.m. – An employee at Ozark Mini Storage on Goblin Drive reported three units had been burglarized. He requested extra patrol and said the owners would be contacted to see if they wanted to file a complaint. A female subject went to the HPD later to report a TV stolen from a unit. An officer said the TV actually belonged to a male subject who was incarcerated at the time and he would have to file the complaint.
11:53 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported on East Erie. Information noted for future reference.
12:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report she went to an elderly friend’s residence and entered with a key, but the woman was gone. She called back a few minutes later to report she had made contact with her friend, who was out running errands.
12:48 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Gipson Road.
12:56 p.m. – A police officer in Arizona requested an officer go to a residence on Shamrock Drive to tell the occupant a vehicle registered in his name was located in that jurisdiction. An officer said the subject no longer lived at that location.
1:20 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report noticing damage to his vehicle, but he wasn’t sure where it happened. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:46 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a runaway juvenile female. Officers were notified.
3:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
4:17 p.m. – A caller reported following a vehicle driven by a female subject who appeared to have fallen asleep several times. Officers were notified.
5:01 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a two-vehicle wreck at the north interchange, but an officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area.
4:56 p.m. – A woman called to report another driver rear-ended her vehicle at Highways 65 North and 43. The other driver got out of her vehicle and said the cars were fine, then left. An officer spoke to the caller, but she declined a formal complaint due to minimal damage.
5:42 p.m. – A female subject called to report the driver of an 18-wheeler almost ran her off the road on Highway 65 North. Her boyfriend tried to talk to the truck driver, but he tried to run over her boyfriend. She declined a crash report, but wanted to file a complaint for the offense. Officers were notified.
5:45 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her ex-boyfriend had been stalking her and threatening her friend. A formal complaint was filed for terroristic threatening.
6:16 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been running on West Rogers when he was bitten by a dog. He said he was less concerned for himself than for future runners. An officer couldn’t locate the dog, so the information was left for Animal Control.
6:32 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 24-year-old woman for failure to appear in court with bond set at $480. The warrant was confirmed valid.
9:47 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about violation of a protection order. She was referred to her personal attorney.
10:50 p.m. – A woman called to report she saw someone running from a yard on North Spring Road and she thought the subject had been trying to break into a storage shed. Officers weren’t able to locate anyone suspicious in the area, but a formal complaint was filed.
11:39 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject sleeping in a vehicle backed up to Harrison Coin Laundry. The 60-year-old man was told he could not camp in his vehicle in the city limits and he agreed to move along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.