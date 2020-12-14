3:30 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Pine. An officer said several people were leaving when he arrived and none of them wanted to file any complaint. But a 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $2,950 professional bond.
4:16 a.m. – A woman called to report two men and a woman had been driving a pickup around on West Ridge all day and looking at a vehicle outside a residence, then she heard one of them say, “We need this one.” Extra patrol was issued.
8:17 a.m. – A reckless driver in a box truck was reported northbound on the Bypass near Cash Saver. Officers were notified.
9:19 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone tried to steal his vehicle while it was parked on West Newman. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the incident to be noted.
9:51 a.m. – A female subject called to report a driver hit her car while she was waiting to park on the square, then told her there was no damage and left the scene. A formal complaint was filed.
10:52 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Forward Drive.
1:08 p.m. – A caller reported two stray dogs running loose on Fowler Street. Information left for Animal Control.
1:15 p.m. – A female subject called to report an elderly man driving around town while his license was suspended. Officers were notified.
1:17 p.m. – A male subject called to report his aunt was harassing him by phone. He declined a formal complaint, but asked that an officer make contact with his aunt and tell her to leave him alone.
1:23 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a 9-year-old girl at a residence on Tamarind. Assist completed.
2:03 p.m. – A male subject called to report he locked his keys and a dog inside his vehicle parked outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. Assist completed.
2:34 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out for a follow-up visit at an address on Brewer Street. About an hour later, a 911 dispatcher reported an EMS crew was at the residence, but they said the woman was lucid enough that she couldn’t be forced to go to the hospital. When an officer arrived a few minutes later, he said the woman was going to NARMC with the crew.
2:36 p.m. – A female subject requested an officer at her residence on East Johnson while a male subject retrieved his personal belongings. She also said the subject hit her three days earlier and busted her lip. An officer tried to return her call several times, but she didn’t answer.
3:11 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Dollar General on Capps Road. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:28 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
4:28 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen, possibly by a 38-year-old man. Officers were notified.
4:48 p.m. – A caller reported a driver went off the Bypass and into a ravine. No injuries were noted, but an officer filed a formal report.
5:38 p.m. – A caller reported a home alarm system activated at a residence on South Cherry and had been going off for 20 minutes. An officer said it was a malfunctioning smoke alarm that had been thrown outside. He removed the battery and said everything else appeared to be fine.
6:28 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her juvenile son while in his father’s custody. She said she tried to call the child’s father to arrange visitation, but he wouldn’t answer the phone. An officer said the child was fine and the custody agreement didn’t specify who was to have the child that weekend, so they were all advised to seek legal counsel.
9:26 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly woman at an address on Lark Spur Lane because she wasn’t answering her phone. An officer said the woman was fine and didn’t know anyone was trying to reach her.
11:21 p.m. – A possibly suicidal juvenile was reported at an address on Speer Drive. An officer said the juvenile was being taken to NARMC by ambulance.
