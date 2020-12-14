12:42 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a vehicle parked outside the Boone County Library. An officer said it had been verbal only, but the 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
8:12 a.m. – A caller reported two aggressive dogs that were allowed to run free regularly on South Chestnut. Information left for Animal Control.
10:32 a.m. – Brazoria County (Texas) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for theft of property with bond set at $680 and for breaking or entering and theft of property with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:35 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone in a vehicle pulled onto her driveway and shined headlights into her carport. She said she had video surveillance footage in case something was reported stolen in the area. The information was noted for future reference and extra patrol was issued.
12:52 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported westbound on Brentwood Drive. Officers were notified.
2:20 p.m. – A caller reported possible neglect of a dog on North Robinson. Information left for Animal Control.
3:31 p.m. – An employee at O’Reilly Automotive reported a subject had shoplifted a basket full of items. An officer said there were conflicting reports of the vehicle the subject was driving and direction of travel, so the information was noted for future reference.
4:03 p.m. – A caller reported an older man in a vehicle on the Bypass was going very slowly and had hit the curb a few times. An officer located the vehicle stopped at Anderson’s Electric and arrested the 59-year-old man for DWI with bond set at $890. He was later released on a signature bond and transported to a motel. A 56-year-old woman in the vehicle was arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was also later released on a signature bond.
4:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 43 North.
6:04 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in the area of Highways 7 North and 43. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the 69-year-old woman wasn’t impaired, but poor eyesight had a lot to do with the nature of her driving.
10:33 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy and a rollover wreck on Highway 7 North. Assist completed.
11:40 p.m. – A woman called to report she found the vehicle she reported stolen posted for sale on Facebook. An officer said the vehicle was in Boone County, but it had been stolen in Conway. She was advised to contact authorities there to file the first complaint.
11:51 p.m. – A caller reported the stop sign at Sycamore and Stephenson had been vandalized. Information passed on to the Street Department.
