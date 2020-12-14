5:37 a.m. – A 74-year-old man approached officer on patrol to turn in a cell phone he found at Lake Harrison Park. The officer took it back to the station for safekeeping in case someone tried to get it back.
8:43 a.m. – Prescott County (Arizona) authorities requested an officer deliver a next of kin death notification to a woman in Harrison. Assist completed.
9:32 a.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for probation violation with bond set at $1,375 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date.
11:45 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had purchased an item on eBay, but in order to refund the items he was told he had to file a police report. He was notified it was a scam and referred to the attorney general.
12:18 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a disturbance she was involved in the previous night with a male subject on the Walmart parking lot. The officer said the subject declined charges and refused to complete a statement form.
12:22 p.m. – A caller reported a pickup broken down in the turn lane in front of O’Reilly Automotive on Highway 65 North and the driver was trying to get another tire across the road to the pickup. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
1:23 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Robinson. An officer said the subject was being taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
5:01 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject in Missouri had stolen her social media accounts and was threatening her. She said the subject claimed to have a copy of her ID and Social Security card. An officer advised her to contact law enforcement in Missouri to see if they could talk to the subject about the incident. She called back a few minutes later asking to file criminal charges against the Missouri man. She was advised that nothing criminal had occurred because she put the information out on the internet and it was obtained legally.
6:01 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on a neighbor. She said there were lights flashing in the neighbor’s house and it seemed strange. An officer said the neighbor was fine and had just put up Christmas lights that were flashing.
6:51 p.m. – A caller reported tree limbs on the street at Maple and Ridge. An officer cleared the roadway.
7:44 p.m. – A Walmart employee requested an officer remove a female subject from the store because she was acting erratically and possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. The officer said the subject was fine and was transported to Minnie Harris Park.
8:46 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report a driver doing burnouts on the parking lot outside Woodland Heights Baptist Church, then speeding away westbound on Gipson Road. Officers were notified.
9:44 p.m. – A woman called to report a possible prowler on West Prospect, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
11:34 p.m. – A man called to report someone obtained a car loan using a friend’s identity. An officer advised him it was a civil matter and that he needed to seek legal counsel.
