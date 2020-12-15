6:27 a.m. – Little Rock Air Force Base authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45-year-old woman for hot checks with bond set at $150.93. The warrant was confirmed valid.
6:42 a.m. – A caller reported a tree down on East Gordon. Information passed on to the Street Department.
7:49 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject at an address on East South Avenue stating someone was at the residence hitting her, then she disconnected. An officer on scene said neither party would talk about what had happened and the female just wanted the male to leave, which he agreed to do.
8:44 a.m. – A caller reported possible animal neglect at an address on Cedar Ridge Road. Animal Control was notified, but the report was unfounded.
9:36 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had backed into another vehicle outside the Ranch House the previous morning, but he didn’t find any damage and he left the scene. Information noted for future reference.
9:46 a.m. – A woman called to report some property stolen from a vacant house on South Sycamore that was being remodeled. A formal complaint was filed.
9:48 a.m. – A woman called to report a 19-year-old male subject had been harassing her 17-year-old son. A formal complaint was filed.
10 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a man who stole her Social Security number and other personal information via social media. The officer said the caller had already reported the incident, but she was going to gather posts and other information to file a formal complaint later.
10:35 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on East Prospect in front of Ozark Opportunities.
11:05 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of the right lane northbound on the Bypass near Prospect Avenue. An officer spoke to the subject.
11:18 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his ex-wife causing problems for him. The officer advised him of the proper steps to obtain a protection order and extra patrol was issued for his residence because she had been showing up uninvited.
11:38 a.m. – A landlord called to report the former tenants of a vacant residence on Beverly Drive changed the locks and were refusing to turn over the new keys. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
11:51 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend was refusing to return his vehicle. An officer explained that it was a civil matter. The officer said the caller could take the vehicle when he wanted, but so could she because her name was on the registration as well.
12:25 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking along the top of the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison as if he were going to jump. An officer spoke to the man and said he was fine at the time.
1:11 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about theft of money. The officer said the caller would gather necessary information and go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
1:16 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North was laughing at the caller. Then the subject got in a vehicle and displayed a knife while continuing to laugh. He only asked that the information be noted because it was odd behavior.
1:50 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Central.
2:11 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone trying to scam him. He was advised to change his Amazon account information and to contact the attorney general as well.
2:43 p.m. – A woman called to report a child custody problem in which the mother of the child was under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer responded and found that the mother had thrown a snowball at the grandmother, so a battery complaint would be filed.
3:17 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a canceled license and no seat belt with bond set at $925, as well as a 34-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,857.09 cash only. Both were later released after posting signature bonds.
3:39 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
3:50 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Main. Animal Control was notified.
4:13 p.m. – An employee at Shoe Show reported two shoplifters in custody. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown, but he was later released with a new court date. The officer said a 26-year-old woman with him didn’t commit a crime, but both subjects were issued criminal trespass warnings for the business.
4:46 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Maple. An officer said it had been verbal only and neither party would accept medical attention.
4:52 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported problems with an irate customer. An officer responded and the subject was gone. Management declined any further action.
5:02 p.m. – Fayetteville Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 48-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:27 p.m. – Calcasieu Parrish (Louisiana) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 54-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $150. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
5:30 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD with her adult nephew, who she said was on drugs and needed to be arrested. An officer said the 26-year-old man had been diagnosed with personality disorders, but the woman said she no longer wanted to take care of him. He was advised to contact the HPD if he needed help or decided to seek treatment.
6:48 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend stole her vehicle. An officer explained that the vehicle was registered in both their names, so it was a civil matter.
6:55 p.m. – A reckless driver without headlights was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the south city limits. Officers were notified.
7:35 p.m. – A caller reported several pigs loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
