8:29 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler driver left the White Oak Station at Highways 7 South and 206 without paying for fuel. An officer stopped the vehicle and the driver said he left his gas card at the station, but he would return to pay for the fuel.
9:26 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a vehicle had been abandoned on the parking lot for several days. He was advised of the proper steps to have it removed.
10:25 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman in a disturbance outside Guild Mortgage. An officer said the matter had been verbal only.
10:35 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject at the coin laundry on South Cherry was smoking and refused to go outside. An officer said the man didn’t have an actively lit cigarette when he arrived, but he did agree to move along.
10:38 a.m. – A city employee reported a city truck was involved in a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck while crews were picking up leaves on Fick Street.
12:16 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a coat and wallet found behind Tractor Supply.
12:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Powell Feed.
12:50 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had plugged an extension cord into a utility outside her residence on Jasper Lane and was using the electricity. An officer spoke to some construction workers nearby who said they would make things right with the caller.
1:01 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Dollar Tree. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:45 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup reported stole from an address on Massengale Lane. Officers were notified.
2:08 p.m. – A man called to report he was trying to repossess a vehicle on the north side of the square from a female subject who had tried to sell it twice. An officer said it was a civil matter and the parties were advised of the proper steps to take.
2:35 p.m. – A caller reported scrap metal in the roadway on North Industrial Park Road in front of the Sports Complex. The Street Department was notified.
2:50 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of a moving truck caused damage at Harrison Mini Storage. An officer said the parties agreed to exchange insurance information.
3:09 p.m. – A caller reported a dog without shelter outside an address on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified and left a door hanger at the residence for the owner to contact the HPD.
3:49 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog on May Drive. Animal Control was notified and made contact with the owner, who had called about the dog earlier.
4:58 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Pioneer Drive. Officers were notified.
5:48 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking on the Bypass near Powell Feed. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was just walking home and would be more careful.
9:43 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by someone wanted for questioning regarding a break-in at Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
10:20 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had connected a cell phone to WiFi at a residence on Country Circle, then she heard a car door slam after it was disconnected and she found footprints in the snow. An officer didn’t locate anyone after checking the area, but extra patrol was issued.
11:34 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend kept her phone after making her leave his residence. An officer went with the caller to a residence on North Robinson to retrieve the phone, but no one would answer the door.
11:48 p.m. – A man called to report he had been helping some people at Ozark Mountain Inn when the occupant of another room started creating a disturbance. An officer said there had been a verbal confrontation, but a third party refuted the caller’s story and no complaint would be filed.
