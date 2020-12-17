8:47 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Argyle. Animal Control was notified.
10:02 a.m. – A man called to report tools stolen from a construction site on Bunker Road. He said he would collect serial numbers to file a formal complaint later, but extra patrol was issued.
11:05 a.m. – A man called to report several dogs locked in a storage shed on North Robinson. Animal Control was notified. Later that day, a woman called to report the dogs got loose and killed her chickens. The owner was cited for dog at large, but neither caller wished to file a vicious dog complaint.
11:45 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
11:58 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Frick. Animal Control was notified.
12:29 p.m. – A caller reported a window broken at Quality Inn. An officer said management declined a formal complaint, but the information was noted for insurance purposes.
12:50 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Huntington Place. Animal Control was notified.
2:28 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report the license plate stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside NARMC. A formal complaint was filed.
2:45 p.m. – An employee at Internet Café and Sweepstakes reported receiving several counterfeit $20 bills. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
2:56 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend, against whom she held an order of protection, had tried to log into her Snapchat account. She was advised that wasn’t a violation of the order.
3:10 p.m. – A male subject called to report both taillight assemblies stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside The Links. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
4:12 p.m. – Madison County authorities requested officers watch for a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with a rape case. Officers were notified.
4:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle was rear-ended by a semi at Highways 65 North and 43, then the driver left the scene. An officer said there was no visible damage to the caller’s vehicle, so the information was noted.
4:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report her sister sent her a message stating her boyfriend hit her at an address on West Holt. An officer spoke to the parties and they said it had been verbal only.
5:05 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a male subject for failure to appear in court on public intoxication and drinking in public with bond set at $1,235. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges and a hold for the Board of Parole.
5:12 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted.
9:42 p.m. – An employee at Buckets reported a male subject was cut off from the bar and he began creating a disturbance. Before an officer arrived, the employee called again and said the subject left and went to the Super 8 Motel. An officer spoke to the 57-year-old man, but he said he was going in his room to sleep. Employees called again later stating the man had made threats to them by phone, but an officer said there were no direct threats. Information noted for future reference.
10:50 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on Summerhill Court. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he didn’t want to harm himself or anyone else.
