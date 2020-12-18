8:20 a.m. – A caller reported dogs possibly being neglected at an address on North Cherry. Animal Control was notified.
11:10 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 35-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown, as well as a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on no seat belt and failure to present insurance. He remained incarcerated.
12:15 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a woman at an address on North Industrial Park Road due to her son suffering a mental issue. An officer said the man had calmed down. The woman called later to report her son was yelling at her again. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
12:20 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
1:58 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had locked her keys in her vehicle parked outside Neighbor’s Mill. Assist completed.
2 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Liberty Cove. Animal Control was notified.
4:11 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter. She was advised of her options.
4:13 p.m. – A man called to report someone had made entry to his residence on Capps Road and he thought they might still be inside. He said he had recently kicked someone out of the house. An officer cleared the residence and explained the proper eviction process.
4:32 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about constitutional carry laws. An officer tried to return his call, but got no answer.
5:30 p.m. – A woman called requesting help with her 9-year-old son who was out of control. An officer said the boy was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
5:52 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject wandering around vehicles outside Jones Trucking. An officer said the 55-year-old woman was trying to retrieve her personal property from a vehicle owned by another person. She was advised to work out a time when she could get her property and to leave the premises.
6:13 p.m. – A caller reported a male juvenile causing a disturbance at an address on Speer Drive. An officer said the boy was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
6:34 p.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of The Links, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
7:41 p.m. – A woman called to report someone took a picture of her toddler son and posted it on an internet dating site. An officer spoke to the caller, who said she wasn’t sure if the picture was posted or not, nor did she know what website. Information noted.
8:15 p.m. – A woman called to report she went to her former residence to retrieve her personal property, but her estranged husband was refusing to let her leave. Before an officer responded, she called again and stated she was able to leave and was fine.
8:39 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Gordon. An officer arrested a 39-year-old woman on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $960 and a BCSO warrant for theft of property with bond set at $480. She was later released on a signature bond.
