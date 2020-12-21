12:05 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was notified that the 24-year-old man driving was wanted on warrants out of Bentonville and Searcy County, but neither jurisdiction would extradite. He was then cited for driving on a suspended license, failure to transfer registration, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia, then released with a court date.
12:45 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was advised that a 43-year-old woman in the vehicle was wanted on warrants out of Madison and Van Buren counties, but Harrison was outside extradition range. She was served with:
• An HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property, running a stop sign, no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and theft by receiving with bond set at $3,115.
• A Bergman Police warrant for failure to pay fines on shoplifting, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $720.
• A Boone County warrant for failure to pay fines on no proof of insurance and speeding with bond set at $303.
Because area jails refused to hold her, a state Board of Parole warrant remained active, but a 21-year-old male subject was arrested for DWI, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and refusal to submit to chemical test. He was later released after posting $2,460 professional bond.
6:13 a.m. – A caller reported cattle loose at Bunker Road and Cottonwood Road. The owner was notified.
5:36 a.m. – An officer went to Angleton, Texas, to transport a 34-year-old inmate to the HPD on charges of breaking or entering with no bond amount shown. He was then taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:38 a.m. – An employee at Classic Cuts reported a vehicle had been abandoned on the parking lot for several days. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer explained the proper steps to have it removed.
8:54 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Anytime Fitness. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:10 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman walking on West Sherman. A few minutes later, an employee at Ozark Mountain Inn requested the subjects be issued criminal trespass warnings because they had been sleeping in the laundry room. An officer arrested the 27-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery, theft of property, theft by receiving, driving on a suspended license, no taillight and probation violation with bond set at $12,217.50; another warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,252.50 cash only; as well as felony possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication with bond set at $5,390. The 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,350. She was later released with a new court date.
9:49 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report the license plate missing from his vehicle. He only asked the information be noted in case it was turned in.
9:56 a.m. – A narcotics officer advised he was going to Western Grove to help with possible drug activity. Assist completed.
10:13 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned in the turn lane of the Bypass just north of Cash Saver. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
11:37 a.m. – An employee at Walmart requested an officer help remove an irate customer from the store. The officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
12:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report his grandmother sold his vehicle without his permission. He was advised it was a civil matter.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking southbound in the turn lane on Highway 65 near the north city limits. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject holding a sign beside the Bypass near Kum & Go. An officer said the subject was trying to get a ride to Oklahoma, but he was advised to stay off the roadway.
1:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Highways 7 South and 43.
1:36 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her personal information to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:57 p.m. – An employee at ALDI reported an intoxicated male subject left the store after they refused to sell him alcohol. Officers were notified.
2:04 p.m. – A female subject called to report locking her keys in her vehicle outside Big Lots. Assist completed.
2:15 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Buckets. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:31 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about messages she had been receiving. The officer said she had been receiving message from the subject through a third party, so the information was noted for future reference.
2:46 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to pay court fines out of Greenbrier. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
2:51 p.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station reported a male subject walking past the store cursing at her because she wouldn’t sell him alcohol or tobacco without an ID. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived. About a half hour later, a caller reported the subject was holding a sign and standing in front of traffic at Highways 65 North and Walmart Drive. The 33-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning for the White Oak Station and advised to stay out of the roadway.
3:14 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from Taco Bell. Officers were notified.
4:08 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with two people fighting at the corner of East Rush and north 2nd Street. He later said the incident was defused.
4:42 p.m. – A woman called to report a hit-and-run wreck on Beverly Drive. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
4:57 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 44-year-old man on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $800 and a combined Boone County/HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license, expired tags, defective equipment and no proof of insurance with bond set at $1,775. He was later released on a signature bond.
5:45 p.m. – A caller reported a fire extinguisher in the roadway at the north interchange. An officer cleared the roadway.
6:16 p.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries at Industrial Park Road and Goblin Drive.
6:39 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman screaming at each other outside an address on North Cherry. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects separated. About 8 p.m., two more callers reported the subjects screaming at and threatening each other while walking on North Pine. An officer said the subjects had agreed to separate on their own again.
6:57 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 46-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $1,845 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
8:20 p.m. – A male subject called asking it be noted that his son was injured while staying with his mother.
8:50 p.m. – A male subject called to report he arrived at a friend’s residence on Shields Drive when a neighbor harassed and threatened him. An officer spoke to the neighbor about the matter and he said he was talking to the subject about speeding in the neighborhood. He denied all allegations of threats. An officer said the parties agreed to leave each other alone and extra traffic patrol was issued.
10:12 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious male subject in the back yard of a residence on West Wilson. She said the subject fled the area on foot. Officers were notified.
11:39 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying face down in the dirt behind Car Mart. An officer arrested the 47-year-old man for obstructing governmental operations and public intoxication with bond set at $695. He also showed an arrest warrant out of Carroll County, but authorities there declined to extradite. He was later released on a signature bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.