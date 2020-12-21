5:41 a.m. – A woman reported a possible prowler on Rock Springs Court, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area.
7:50 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone stole items from his vehicle while it was parked on West Central. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
9:13 a.m. – A man called to report property stolen from a residence on East Womack. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
9:57 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the city shop due to the fence being down for repairs. Officers were notified.
12:23 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report his son trying to break into the caller’s residence. An officer said the son wasn’t trying to break in and was only trying to retrieve his personal property.
1:07 p.m. – A caller reported a shoplifter at Bargain Corner Outlet. The 27-year-old man was issued a citation for shoplifting and released with a court date.
1:14 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the welfare of his young son. The officer explained that the caller had no parental rights due to not being married to the mother or any court records showing a custody agreement.
1:39 p.m. – A caller reported a purse laying on the parking lot outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. An officer returned the item to the owner.
3:22 p.m. – An employee at Walmart reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer arrested the 30-year-old man for criminal trespass and resisting arrest with bond set at $950. He was later released on a signature bond.
3:58 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject standing at the corner of Maple and Alma. An officer said the 60-year-old man was intoxicated, but wasn’t a danger to himself or others. The officer transported the man to his residence nearby and he agreed to stay inside until sober.
7:58 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $1,475 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
8:55 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on South Main. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the 51-year-old man was fine and the report unfounded.
10:12 p.m. – A woman called to report a storage unit had been broken into behind Hampton Inn and some property was missing. An officer said people had contaminated the crime scene and several other locks were cut off units. The caller said she would file a formal complaint later.
