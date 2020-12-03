9:21 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 44-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $480. She was later released with a new court date.
9:24 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about having her son removed from her residence. The officer explained the proper eviction process.
9:26 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his daughter stealing property from him and selling it for drugs. He said he would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
10:27 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had been walking the previous evening and a dog followed him. Then he read in the newspaper that people had been stealing dogs. He said people allow their dogs to run loose and asked that it be noted he wasn’t trying to steal any dogs. Animal Control spoke to the man and told him the story he read wasn’t about him. He was also advised to call when dogs are running loose.
10:41 a.m. – A man called to report a neighbor’s dog going on his property and dragging things off the porch of his house. Animal Control was notified.
11:23 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a female subject at Ozark Guidance assaulting staff. An officer said there had been no physical disturbance, but the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:46 a.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor’s dog was barking and growling at her while she was on her own property. Animal Control was notified.
12 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Central. Animal Control took the dog to the city pound.
1:33 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
1:39 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report fraudulent charges on his credit card. He was referred to the BCSO due to living outside the city limits.
1:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had hacked her phone. An officer said there had been no fraudulent activity, so she was advised of her options.
1:53 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Prospect from North Rowland. An officer stopped the vehicle and issued the 55-year-old man a warning for his driving.
1:58 p.m. – A caller reported power lines down in the area of Hickory and Ridge. An officer said they appeared to be cable TV lines and they weren’t creating a traffic hazard.
2 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
2:40 p.m. – A woman called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:28 p.m. – A woman called to report a strange letter placed in her mailbox. Extra patrol was issued for her residence.
5:40 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on South Hickory. Information noted for future reference.
5:45 p.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer at an address on North Spring. When dispatch inquired about the problem, the subject said his son had gotten hold of the phone, then disconnected. About 15 minutes later, dispatch received a call from the same number. The caller didn’t say anything at first, but the dispatcher could hear yelling and screaming in the background before someone said “North Spruce” before disconnecting again. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but everything appeared to be fine at the time. A 39-year-old man was advised of an arrest warrant out of Searcy County.
6:20 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on the Bypass from the south interchange. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
8:42 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend texted her to tell her he was watching her. She said she had filed for a protection order, but it hadn’t been served yet. An officer didn’t locate the vehicle described after checking the area.
8:50 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 44-year-old man wanted in connection with assault on a household member. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled a few minutes later.
9:43 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject sitting and crying in a vehicle parked near the First Baptist Church. An officer spoke to the 18-year-old female, who said she had an emotional day at work and was on her way home.
